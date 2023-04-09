Vivo is making up for lost time in the foldables race. Last April, it went up against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 with its own impressive X Fold. Less than six months after that, the company launched the Vivo X Fold+, a minor upgrade over the original. For 2023, the company intends to launch two foldable phones: one with a Flip-style form factor and the successor to the original X Fold. While the rumored Vivo X Flip has been hogging the limelight lately, a new leak is providing a better view of the X Fold 2.

Presentation materials for the VIvo X Fold 2 have leaked on Weibo, detailing almost every key aspect of the device. The slides reveal the display size and resolution of Vivo's upcoming foldable phone will remain unchanged from its predecessor, though the company will use a brighter and power-efficient E6 panel from Samsung.

This means the X Fold 2 will pack an 8.03-inch folding display with FHD+ resolution (2160×1916), 120Hz refresh rate, and a rated peak brightness of 1,800 nits. As for the 6.53-inch 120Hz cover display (2520×1080), it will have a claimed peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Vivo seems to have updated the hinge design which will help make the foldable 10% lighter than before. The leak does not reveal any other design changes.

As for internals, the slides point to the X Fold 2 using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. A previous rumor indicated Vivo could be the first to the market with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based foldable. For image processing, the foldable will seemingly make use of Vivo's V2 ISP. The device will also be Wi-Fi 7 ready. A 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging (up from 80W in the X Fold+) and 50W wireless charging should power the phone.

If there's anything to really get jealous about, a reminder here that both Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 support a max charging rate of 25W. Flagship Galaxy S and Note slabs have been stuck at 45W for years.

Given the leaked press slides, the Vivo X Fold 2 should be making its debut in China sooner than later. Like the company's previous foldable though, the Fold 2 is unlikely to make its way to international markets.