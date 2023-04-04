Since Oppo launched the Find N2 Flip in February, the clamshell foldable race has tightened slightly, giving Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip line some real competition. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Oppo's contender can fold down to be more compact, though its main selling point is the larger 3.26-inch cover display that outmatches the former's 1.9-inch external screen. Vivo, Oppo's sister company under the BBK umbrella, could also use the same formula, if a seemingly official photo is anything to go by.

The latest leak comes from Digital Chat Station, who posted an image of Chinese actress Wang Ziwen on Weibo holding what appears to be the Vivo X Flip (via 9to5Google). The image matches a recently leaked schematic of the phone, which shows a large cover display in landscape orientation. In addition, the external screen appears to have a 16:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the portrait orientation of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

In any case, a larger cover screen means more information is visible without the device having to be unfolded. It's helpful when you want to check the weather or need a camera viewfinder when taking a selfie, among other use cases. It's also significantly larger than the external display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, suggesting that Vivo is gunning for Samsung's crown.

A large camera island sits below the cover screen, and if the schematic is correct, Vivo may fit two lenses into the setup. It's also possible that Vivo will use the Zeiss branding for the camera on the X Flip, as it did with the Vivo X90 series.

It's worth noting that this is the first time we've seen a real-world photo of Vivo's clamshell foldable phone. However, aside from its potential design, little is known about the handset at this time.

On the other hand, previous rumors claimed that the device would sport a 6.8-inch screen capable of up to 120Hz. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC is also said to be ticking under the hood. With Vivo expected to launch the X Fold 2 in the second quarter, it stands to reason that the X Flip will be in tow.