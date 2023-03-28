Foldables are the next big thing in the smartphone world. While Samsung dominates the market with its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold offerings, the company has seen increased competition from Chinese manufacturers in recent times. BBK-owned Vivo launched the X Fold — its first foldable — in April last year. Towards the end of the year, it followed up with the X Fold+ with updated internals. While the company is reportedly already working on the X Fold 2, it seemingly has another foldable in the works with a flip form factor.

Leaker Snoopy Tech claims Vivo is working on the Vivo X Flip with the model number V2256A. The foldable has already received the Google Play certification, and its launch is apparently imminent.

While the foldable market now has a lot more options than before, they are mostly for the 'fold' form factor. Samsung is the only company to actively launch foldables with a clamshell form factor with its Galaxy Z Flip series. Motorola made a splash in the market with its Razr lineup, but the series has not met with much success.

Oppo, another BBK-owned brand, launched its first flip phone internationally — the Oppo N2 Flip — in February 2023. It is the first true rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Considering that the same parent firm owns Oppo and Vivo, the X Flip could feature the same design and internals as its BBK sibling.

We loved the camera performance of the Vivo X90 Pro, the company's flagship phone for the first half of 2023, and the X Flip could bring Vivo's camera prowess to the flip form factor. What remains to be seen is whether Vivo flip foldable will debut outside of China.