Samsung currently dominates the foldable market with its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold phones, and has played a key role in pushing the category forward. But with the growing popularity of foldables and the form factor on the verge of going mainstream, it's not surprising that the likes of Huawei, Honor, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Oppo (pictured above) have all dabbled with them, too. Now another Chinese manufacturer is looking to test those waters, with Vivo teasing the announcement of its first foldable for early next week.

The company shared the preview on Weibo (via XDA) and gives a glimpse at the foldable — though, really, it's hard to even work out the form factor from this stylized view. We get a much cleaner look thanks to some leaked hands-on images also shared on Weibo earlier this month (via GSMArena), showing off a Fold-like construction and suggesting the phone could launch as the Vivo X Fold. Rumors have claimed the foldable 8-inch display will have an ultra-thin glass layer on top and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Considering Oppo and Vivo (and OnePlus) are all owned by the same parent company, BBK Electronics, expect the X Fold to share some design elements from the Oppo Find N.

In addition to the foldable, Vivo is also expected to unveil its first tablet, the Vivo Pad, at the March 28 event. Unlike Oppo and Xiaomi, the company has very little presence outside China and Asia. While the company has a decent reputation for sleek design and excellent camera performance, given its track record, it's unlikely that the X Fold will make its way outside of Asia.

