Just last week, Oppo explained that it would be suspending sales in Germany due to an ongoing patent dispute with Nokia. Following in its sister company's footsteps, fellow BBK Electronics sub-brand Vivo could be the next phone manufacturer to halt its operations in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Vivo said that it had been unable to strike a deal with Nokia about renewing license agreements and firmly placed blame on the Finnish corporation's inability to offer fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms. Vivo added that the District Court of Mannheim in Germany ruling could force it to temporarily pull the plug on its German operations. The company went on to state that it would appeal the decision and continue to negotiate with Nokia in hopes of a resolution.

The dispute in question began as a patent issue where German courts found that phone manufacturers were using Nokia's assets without having the proper licenses to do so. In its negotiations with Oppo, Nokia requested a €2.50 payout for each smartphone the company sold. It's unclear if these terms were identical or similar for Vivo.

Despite the threat of suspending sales, Vivo assured its customers that it's still committed to the German market in the long run and that this ongoing dispute shouldn't affect its business outside the country. Vivo hasn't officially confirmed that its phones will be banned from Germany, but a rejection of its appeal could lead to that in the near future.

Though Vivo may not be able to sell its phones in Germany, the Chinese company is still readying a lineup of new devices that will be made available this year. Among them will be a pair of foldables, the Vivo X Fold 2 and the X Flip, which will launch on April 20. Alongside the phones will be the Vivo Pad 2, which the company has confirmed will debut as its next tablet.