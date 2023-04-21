Vivo's been having a tough time over in Germany these past few weeks, but the Chinese phone manufacturer won't let international patent drama slow it down. This week, the BBK Electronics-owned brand revealed two new foldable devices, the X Fold 2 and the X Flip.

The X Fold 2 won't be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, but it sure will be a needed refinement. The phone will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a slightly more powerful GPU in the Adreno 740. Storage and RAM capacities will be identical to the previous models, though the former will be slightly speedier than the first model thanks to UFS 4.0.

The Vivo X Fold 2 will be available in red, blue, and black

Its inner screen comes in at just over 8 inches and includes higher maximum brightness, though all the other key specs for the display are identical to the first rendition including its 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo slimmed down this new device by about 1.5mm and trimmed the weight by around 30 grams making it easier to hold than the original X Fold. Even with a smaller body, the company managed to sneak in a slightly larger 4,800 maH battery with 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The phone's camera will feature a 50MP main shooter which will be accompanied by a cinematic video mode courtesy of Zeiss which will allow users to seamlessly film hard-to-capture shots at night without needing a tripod to stabilize the device.

Vivo's second device, the X Flip, will be a clamshell foldable akin to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip models. Naturally, this device will be much smaller than the X Fold 2, and it will also be slightly less powerful.

The Vivo X Flip in Silk Gold, Rhombic Purple, and Diamond Black

The foldable will boast a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with the same GPU found in the original X Fold. While its storage and RAM will be the same as the X Fold 2, it will only use UFS 3.1.

The X Flip features a 6.74-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the resolution comes in at 1080 x 2520, which isn't quite as high as its foldable sibling. Despite not having the sharpest screen around, its 4,400 mAh battery should be enough to last you a full day.

Its camera closely resembles the X Fold 2's, though it swaps out the telephoto lens for an ultrawide one instead. Meanwhile, Vivo claims the X Flip will be able to fold 500,000 times, but of course real-world results will differ from lab reports.

Both phones are available for pre-order in China and are expected to go live on April 28. Internationally, it still remains to be seen when they'll launch. Official US availability is unlikely, but we should se a launch in the EU at some point in the near future.

With the unveiling of its new foldables, Vivo became one of the first companies to show off its lineup this year. If the leaks are anything to go by, Google's rumored Pixel Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 could make things difficult for people who want to get in on foldable phones.