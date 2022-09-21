Samsung dominates the foldable market but does not necessarily have the best device on the market. Oppo, Huawei, and other Chinese companies have all released far more compelling foldable phones but they are available in only a handful of markets. Vivo jumped on the foldable bandwagon with the launch of the Vivo X Fold in China this April. Not even six months later, the BBK-owned company is gearing up to release its successor: the Vivo X Fold+.

Vivo confirmed in a post on Weibo that it will launch the X Fold+ on September 26th (via GizmoChina) at an event scheduled to start from 7 PM local time. The announcement accompanies an image revealing the foldable phone's design. It also confirms that the company will release the phone in a new red shade this time around.

The Vivo X Fold+ won't be a radical upgrade over the X Fold. The device's AnTuTu listing has already appeared online, confirming its key specs. The biggest upgrade would be the switch to the faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. This should help with both battery life and improve sustained performance. Apart from Qualcomm's latest chip, the Vivo X Fold+ will come with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and run Android 12 out of the box.

The cover and folding display are not expected to get any upgrades. So, the cover screen duties should be done by a 6.53-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, while opening the device will reveal an 8.03-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED folding display. Like the original model, the X Fold+ should feature two ultrasonic fingerprint scanners: one embedded in each display. The battery capacity is not rumored to be bumped beyond 4,600mAh, though its charging speed could improve to 80W. The triple-camera setup with the Zeiss branding and consisting of a 50MP GN1 primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide, a 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope cam with 5x zoom is expected to remain unchanged.

Like the original X Fold, don't expect Vivo to launch the X Fold+ outside China.