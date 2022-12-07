Vivaldi has been one of the more interesting forks to come out of Chromium and we've covered a few of the browser's updates from time to time on Android Police. The latest push to version 5.6 on the desktop, though, does bring into view the wider sentiment against Twitter since Elon Musk's acquisition.

Users will find a new icon on the Vivaldi Panel sidebar that gives them one-click access to Mastodon (via XDA-Developers).

Vivaldi is actually a longtime backer of the decentralized microblogging platform in advancing its philosophy against what it calls "surveillance capitalism" and the trackers, data, and ads that come with the concept. Those who sign up for a Vivaldi account automatically their username reserved on Vivaldi Social should they opt into setting up a presence there.

By default, the Panel will feature the Vivaldi Social server. Users can add their other favorite Mastodon servers as Web Panels as well.

Other pieces in the changelog include pinned tabs in stacks, the addition of You.com as a native search engine, and a refreshed settings page.

New signups across Mastodon are still running high the same time Twitter's user base continues to shrink. While we do think this move might tilt a niche into moving into the "fediverse," keep in mind that there are plenty of similar niches hidden in the nooks and crannies of our online world.