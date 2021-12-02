Vivaldi is one of the better privacy-focused web browsers out there, and it's just announced its latest major iteration. Version 5 has arrived for Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux, along with some nifty new features and some other additions that are a little more unconventional.

The Android version of the app is where the most intriguing action is. Vivaldi 5.0 introduces the double-decker tab bar that the desktop app is known for, and while it makes sense on a bigger screen, it looks positively bonkers on a phone display. I guess we shouldn't knock it till we've tried it, though.

The idea is that your tabs are more easily managed in two rows, and you can initiate that second group by long-pressing the New Tab button. Don't worry, you can hide the second stack when you don't need them, so your screen won't be too cluttered all the time. You can also create tab groups by dragging and dropping in the Tab Switcher, which is neat.

You're not short on options when it comes to the Tab Bar, either. It can be displayed at the top or bottom, and as of v5.0, you can add X buttons for background tabs and show them simply as favicons. It all depends on how many tabs you tend to have open and how much space you need to save. Tabs now change width dynamically, too, just like they would on a desktop browser. Another new feature that's sure to be popular is a dark theme for specific pages. A key feature of Vivaldi is built-in notes, and you can now make changes to these to add more text.

On Chromebooks and tablets, Vivaldi 5.0 is designed to make the most of the extra screen real estate with Panels. These will pop up on the left side of the screen with functionality like bookmarks, downloads, and history, always in easy reach on the sidebar and collapsible when not in use. It's also an easy way to write notes while still being able to see the content of your tab.

Vivaldi's desktop browser is also getting in on the act with some new features and tools. Customization is taken to the next level with a brand-new theme editor, and creations are now shareable too. The new editor offers far more fine-tuning options, the background image is now part of each theme, and you can easily upload your work to the new Themes Gallery. You can even schedule themes to change at different times of the day.

Another big feature addition for the desktop is the new Translate Panel, which allows you to quickly translate snippets of text by simply highlighting them. If you don't need to translate an entire page in one go, this is the perfect way to retain the original content while you use the panel for smaller chunks. As powerful as Panels are, you can also view Downloads in a pop-out box now too, just in case you'd prefer that.

Vivaldi version 5.0 is available now for Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux, so be sure to upgrade your browser at the soonest opportunity. If you've not tried it yet, why not give it a go.

