Visible is a prepaid carrier that's owned and operated by Verizon. While that means Visible will never replace Verizon, its plans make sense for the right customer. One of Visible's two unlimited plans is a great choice if you use a lot of data while streaming, browsing, and downloading. While Visible may not give you the best speeds on the Verizon network, especially if there's congestion, it has all the performance most people need with the features they need.

5 Truly unlimited data with no speed caps on the Verizon network

No high-speed data caps, but Visible+ is faster

While other carriers are starting to follow along, Visible is unique because its plans have no data cap. The base Visible plan is a lower priority than Visible+, so its speeds are often slower than Visible+. Still, you can use it as much as you like without wondering if your speed will be cut due to running out of high-speed data. Visible+ comes with 50GB of premium data with a higher priority and access to faster 5G speeds with Ultra Wideband support.

There has been a trend of prepaid carriers and MVNOs offering unlimited plans with harsh speed limits for those who use more than a set amount of data. These high-speed data caps are beyond the typical use of most users, but calling an unlimited plan with a limited "unlimited" is misleading.

There are some provisions to prevent network abuse, such as someone trying to use Visible as a home internet replacement. However, Visible is a strong pick for those who need a ton of data.

4 Unlimited mobile hotspot data takes the guesswork out of data use

Limited speed but unlimited usage

Visible launched with a 5Mbps speed cap that was usable but made the carrier hard to recommend. Since then, the carrier has done away with this strict speed limit, but remnants of it can be seen in Visible's unlimited hotspot. On the base Visible plan, you get as much hotspot data as you can use with a 5Mbps limit. While most carriers stick to a fixed amount of hotspot data, Visible's solution allows you to browse the web and do basic streaming without worrying about running out.

A 5Mbps internet connection isn't high-speed in the modern sense, but large downloads are possible if you're patient. For example, a friend who uses Visible was hospitalized. His Visible hotspot allowed him to download and update games on a Nintendo Switch, which didn't work with the hospital's network.

Visible upgraded its Visible+ plan to double the hotspot data speeds to 10Mbps. I don't recommend playing Valorant on this hotspot connection. However, it's a strong bonus for authorizing game licenses or downloading patches. This extra speed also means Visible+ could be a solid backup internet option if you work from home with an unstable internet connection. When you work from home, anywhere with an internet connection can be your office. With Verizon's strong nationwide coverage, that means just about anywhere.

3 Save even more by paying annually

Pay for 12 months of service upfront for a discount

The base Visible plan costs $25 per month with no promotions. Visible+ comes in at $45 per month. While these prices are reasonably low for unlimited plans, you can save even more with an annual plan. Annual plans are identical to monthly plans, except you get a discount for paying for the whole year in advance.

Before signing up for an annual plan, do the math. Currently, Visible has a promotion that brings the cost of its base plan to $20 per month with a coupon code SAVE24. This coupon makes paying monthly a bit cheaper than the annual plan, but it's only available to new customers. If you're a Visible customer, an annual plan saves you $25 on the base Visible plan and $145 on Visible+. Visible+ is still a bit cheaper with an annual payment.

2 Save on home internet with a Visible plan

Save up to $10 per month on Verizon home internet

Verizon's ambitions go beyond wireless service, and the carrier has been reigniting its home internet options nationwide. With home internet options for fiber and 5G, many people can get internet from Verizon. Use fiber for your home internet connection if possible. However, 5G is a solid option if your needs are light or you don't want to pay to run a line.

With the base Visible plan, you can save $5 per month on Verizon Home Internet, while Visible+ can save $10 per month. There are bigger savings for Verizon's postpaid wireless plans, but Visible will likely work out cheaper.

1 International calling, texting, and roaming

Data roaming is included with Visible+

While Visible started with only the basics, Visible+ has grown into a fully-featured wireless plan with premium data, faster hotspot speeds, and international features. The base Visible plan supports use in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. Visible+ also gets 2GB of data per day to use while there. International calling to more than 30 countries is included alongside texting to 200+ countries.

You also get one free Global Pass per month to use your phone in another country with Visible+. If you want more Global Passes, they're $10 each on either Visible plan. You can also add coverage in Mexico and Canada for $5 per day on the base Visible plan.

Visible keeps unlimited data simple

Visible's strength is its simplicity, but the carrier has been tactful with its features and add-ons. Most people can use it as their only carrier, even if they travel abroad. Visible's unlimited data usage and hotspot mean you can watch Twitch or YouTube on a road trip or a train. With Visible offering coupons to new customers and annual plan savings to all customers, even if one of the best value data plans is a better value, you may not want to leave.