Visible+ $35 $45 Save $10 Visible+ is the more expensive of Visible's wireless plans with features like unlimited premium data on Verizon's 5G UW network, unlimited Mobile Hotspot, and tons of international benefits. Today's deal knocks it down to just $35/month for as long as you're on the plan. $35 at Visible

The folks over at Visible are taking Cyber Monday deals to a whole new level by discounting their most expensive wireless plan for life. For today only, the Verizon-backed MVNO is taking $10 off its Visible+ plan per month, for as long as you stay on it. The plan includes everything from unlimited data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, to Mobile Hotspot, and it even has tons of international features. New customers can get all of this for just $35/month, indefinitely, using promo code 35FLASH at checkout.

Why you should jump on this Cyber Monday Visible+ deal

How much are you currently paying for wireless service? If it's just you on your plan, and it's anywhere close to $100, you're paying way too much. MVNOs like Mint Mobile and Visible offer a very similar wireless experience, using the same 5G networks as the major carriers, for a fraction of the price. We like Visible in particular because it features truly unlimited data (where other carriers cap you at 30-40GB per month), it uses Verizon's nationwide 5G network, and its Visible+ plan offers a ton of benefits.

As aforementioned, with the Visible+ plan you get unlimited talk, text, and data in the US. That data is unlimited on Verizon's Ultra Wideband network, and when that's unavailable, you still get 50GB/month of data on the 5G/LTE networks. You also get unlimited Mobile Hotspot, unlimited talk & text to Mexico and Canada, 500 minutes of international calling from the US to 30+ countries, unlimited texting from the US to 200+ countries, and it even saves you $10/month on Verizon's Home Internet service, if you have it.

This type of plan is obviously not for everyone. For example, if you have a 5-line family plan at a larger carrier, it may not make sense to switch to Visible. It also may not work if you live in an area where Verizon doesn't have great coverage—though to be fair, Visible does offer a free 15-day trial, so you can test things out. For everyone else, if you have an unlocked, Verizon-compatible phone, and you're not at least considering giving Visible a shot, you're really missing out on fantastic savings.

Again, use promo code 35FLASH at checkout to get the $10 off for life, and the deal expires tonight at midnight.