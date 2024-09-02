Unlimited data on every plan Visible Visible is a prepaid carrier operated by Verizon that uses the Verizon network exclusively. With two unlimited plans and a handful of attractive promotions, Visible can be a great option for a heavy user who doesn’t want to keep track of data usage. Pros Totally unlimited data on both plans Taxes and fees included Unlimited hotspot data Cons No multi-line discounts No Ultra Wideband speeds on the base plan Smartwatch plan only works with Apple Watch From $25/month

There’s a lot of competition among prepaid phone carriers with each one offering something a little different to stand out.

With Visible, its biggest feature is its truly unlimited data and hotspot data, while many other carriers offer only a set amount of high-speed data. Ultra Mobile, on the other hand, offers realistic data amounts, so if you’re not a very heavy user, you can save on your monthly plan. Ultra Mobile also offers international features, so if you need to call friends or family in another country.

Mobile carrier features

If you’re coming from a postpaid carrier, you may not really know how much data you need, as many postpaid carriers have moved to unlimited data on most of their plans. Visible is a great starting point for these people with its truly unlimited data and unlimited hotspot data. With Visible, there’s no high-speed data cap, making it a great pick for someone who spends much of their time away from Wi-Fi.

Speaking of Wi-Fi, since Visible is owned by Verizon, customers can get a discount on Verizon Fios and 5G Home Internet. You can also save on Visible with an annual plan, on both its base plan and Visible+. It’s common for Visible to have discounts on monthly services, too, such as $5 off Visible or $10 off Visible+ with code CHAMP, until August 21, 2024.

Visible also includes taxes and fees in its price, so you won’t see price increases disguised as new fees.

All Visible customers can call and text Mexico and Canada for free, but Visible+ customers get roaming in Mexico and Canada with 2GB of high-speed data per day. Calling to 30+ countries is also included alongside texting to 200+ countries.

Ultra Mobile offers a wide range of plans starting with as little as 250MB of data and ranging up to 60GB of high-speed data on the top unlimited plan. Hotspot data is also included with shared data on the fixed data plans, with 10GB of hotspot data on the cheaper unlimited plan and 20GB on the pricier Unlimited+ plan.

All of Ultra Mobile’s plans are available for a single month at a time, but if you want Ultra’s best rates, you’ll need to get multiple months. You can save with Ultra Mobile for three, six, or 12 months at a time with the best prices for those willing to pay for a year. Ultra Mobile also has an unlimited family plan. With this family plan, you can add lines to the cheaper unlimited plan for $25 per month.

Ultra Mobile really stands out for its international features, which include calling to 90+ destinations as well as international texting. These plans also included usage in Mexico and Canada. If you want to call a country not included for free, you get a monthly credit included with your plan.

Coverage and reception

Visible is owned by Verizon and uses the Verizon LTE and 5G networks for all of its coverage. Verizon’s 5G coverage is growing fast and has coverage in quite a few cities across the country. Verizon is focusing on its mid-band Ultra Wideband 5G for expansion, so you can expect fast speeds on Verizon’s 5G coverage. If 5G isn’t available, Verizon’s LTE network has excellent coverage, including strong rural coverage.

If you’re already on Verizon, you’ve got a solid idea of what coverage looks like in your area, but you should also make sure you’re covered where you live and work on Visible’s coverage map. You can also try Visible for free for seven days with an eSIM-compatible unlocked device.

Ultra Mobile uses the T-Mobile network, meaning Ultra customers can expect strong and fast 5G coverage across the country. T-Mobile’s 5G network got a head start compared to Verizon and its 2.5GHz spectrum has allowed it to quickly blanket the country with fast 5G coverage. Ultra Mobile customers get full access to T-Mobile’s 5G coverage, so no matter which plan you choose, you should get the best speeds available.

Check Ultra Mobile’s coverage map to see if you’re covered. While Ultra Mobile doesn’t have a free trial, you can try the T-Mobile network directly through T-Mobile’s Network Pass trial.

Phone compatibility

Most phones made for the US market are designed to work with Verizon’s network, but there are still a few models that don’t support all of Verizon’s bands. You can check Visible’s compatibility tool to see if your phone will work with the carrier. For the most part, you can expect the majority of the best Android phones to work well, such as the Galaxy S24, and the Pixel 8 Pro.

For Verizon’s best 5G speeds, band n77 should be supported for mid-band 5G with bands n260 and n261 helping out in dense areas like downtown in a large city or in a sports arena. Bands n2, n5, and n66 may also be used for extended coverage in some areas.

The T-Mobile network used by Ultra works with most phones, including some international models. If you want to try phones that weren’t designed for the US, like the Nothing Phone 2 or CMF Phone 1, a T-Mobile-based carrier is your best bet for good coverage. Keep in mind that if the phone doesn’t support bands n71 and n41, you’ll miss out on a lot of T-Mobile coverage. You can check your phone's compatibility on Ultra Mobile's website.

Plans

A carrier is nothing without good plans, and between Visible and Ultra Mobile, there’s something that will work for just about anyone. Visible’s plans stick to unlimited data for heavier users, while Ultra Mobile offers smaller plans, so customers don’t end up paying for a bunch of data they don’t need. Ultra Mobile also offers the only family plan of the two with discounts on additional lines.

Visible’s plans

Visible’s plans are simple by design with just two options, which both feature unlimited data. The base plan, called Visible, gets totally unlimited data on Verizon’s network, though it doesn’t come with full Ultra Wideband speeds or premium data.

For most people, this base Visible plan is more than fast enough, with plenty of speed for streaming or browsing social media. If you live or work in an area with a lot of congestion, however, the lack of premium data may lead to noticeably slower speeds during peak times.

Visible also includes unlimited hotspot data, though speeds are limited to 5Mbps on the base plan. While it’s not great for downloading large video games, it’s excellent for getting some work done on the road, or streaming a video on a tablet while away from home. Visible is $25 per month with taxes and fees included and no auto-pay requirement, but you can save $25 over a year by paying $275 for all twelve months upfront.

Visible+ builds on the base plan with an upgrade to Ultra Wideband 5G support and 50GB of premium data. The unlimited hotspot has also been improved to 10Mbps. You can get data on your Apple Watch for free with this plan as well, while Android smartwatches are not supported.

Both plans come with unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada, but Visible+ gets 2GB of high-speed data per day. Visible+ also comes with calling to 30+ countries and texting to 200+ countries. Visible+ costs $45 per month without any discounts, but can also be paid for annually for $395, which is a savings of $145.

Visible Visible+ Price $25 per month $45 per month 5G Nationwide Nationwide and Ultra Wideband Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Data Unlimited Unlimited (50GB premium) Hotspot Unlimited (5Mbps) Unlimited (10Mbps) Perks $5 off Verizon Home Internet $10 off Verizon Home Internet

If you can get Verizon home internet service, you can save $5 per month with Visible and $10 per month with Visible+. This applies to both Verizon Fios and Verizon 5G Home, so if you’re covered, you can save.

Ultra Mobile's plans

Ultra Mobile’s plan structure is fairly simple, but with so many options available, it can seem a little overwhelming.

Ultra Mobile has five limited data plans: Talk & Text (250MB), 3GB, 5GB, 10GB, and 15GB. With these, you get unlimited domestic calling and texting, calling to 90+ international destinations, and a monthly international calling credit, with more credit included with the bigger plans. Mobile hotspot data is shared with your primary data amount as well. If you head to Mexico or Canada, you get free calling and texting on the 3GB plan and higher.

Moving on to the unlimited plan, you get most of the same features as the limited plans with international talk and texting. This plan gets 40GB of high-speed data and 10GB of hotspot data, which is plenty for most people. If you’re an exceptionally heavy user, Unlimited+ raises the data amounts up to 60GB on the phone and 20GB of hotspot data. Like the lower plans, these are available mostly or with 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month options.

Once you choose the data amount that works best for you, you’ll choose how many months of service you want. You save more with longer terms, but Ultra Mobile also has additional savings available. For example, if you want to pay monthly, you can save 10% by enabling auto-pay. With a current promotion, you can also save 10% on the 3-month and 6-month options, and 20% on the 12-month option.

At the time of writing, Ultra Mobile is offering discounts on many of its plans, so it's worth checking the site for current deals before deciding which to choose.

Talk and Text 3GB 5GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data 250MB 3GB 5GB 10GB 15GB 40GB Hotspot Shared Shared Shared Shared Shared 10GB Mexico and Canada None Talk and Text Talk and Text Talk and Text Talk and Text Talk and Text 1-month price $15/month $19/month $24/month $29/month $39/month $49/month 3-month price $13/month $16/month $22/month $28/month $36/month $46/month 6-month price $11/month $15/month $21/month $27/month $35/month $45/month 12-month price $10/month $14/month $20/month $25/month $30/month $40/month

Which should you buy?

Overall, Visible makes more sense for most people with its simple, limited plans and low prices. While Visible doesn’t offer a family plan, its standard plan costs as much as additional lines at Ultra Mobile, so if you don’t need the international features Ultra offers, Visible is the better choice. While its Verizon 5G still falls short of T-Mobile’s, it still has plenty of coverage for the vast majority of people.

Visible is also frequently available with discounts on its plans, and annual plans are always available for those with the cash to pay for the whole year upfront. With unlimited data on both plans, there's no need to think about how much data you need or how much you’re using.

If you make a lot of international calls or prefer T-Mobile's network over Verizon, Ultra Mobile is still a strong option. Its Talk & Text plan is a cheap option for light users, and its larger plans even come with international calling credits. Ultra Mobile also has a family plan built on its unlimited plan, so customers can add lines (up to five) for $25 per month. There’s even a promotion for 10% off if you bring five lines.