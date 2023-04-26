Source: Visible Visible Single-line savings Visible is a prepaid carrier with plans laser-focused on delivering unlimited LTE and 5G on Verizon’s network. Visible has two plans, with the pricier option including faster premium data and access to Ultra Wideband 5G. The Visible base plan comes in at just $30 per month for a single line. Pros Unlimited data on both plans Unlimited hotspot data (5Mbps) Strong coverage on the Verizon network Cons Lower priority data than Verizon plans More limited phone compatibility than Google Fi No high-speed hotspot option From $30/month

Visible is known for its unlimited data; to that point, it’s one of only a handful of prepaid carriers to offer truly unlimited data on its unlimited plans. By comparison, Google Fi’s unlimited plans come with 35GB or 50GB of high-speed data before being throttled to 256Kbps. Even so, Google Fi rightly points out that this is more than enough data for most people, and Fi’s strength really comes from something that Visible can’t match — international roaming and Google services.

Mobile carrier features

Visible is owned and operated by Verizon Wireless. And with much more straightforward pricing, it fills many of the gaps left in the market by Verizon's postpaid plans. Visible's unlimited plans seem like the perfect fit for those looking for a lot of data for a little money. However, it's not a free lunch, and Visible's data will often fall short of a Verizon postpaid plan. Still, if Verizon's network is strong in your area, the speeds may be more than enough to justify the savings over another unlimited plan.

Both of Visible's plans come with unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps and unlimited data usage, though the actual speeds can vary quite a bit between plans. The top plan, Visible+, has access to the faster Ultra Wideband 5G network and 50GB of premium data. Google Fi has two Unlimited plans plus a Flexible plan, so you can find something that works for you whether you're a heavy user or just need a couple of gigs.

One of the biggest differences between the carriers is how you save money. Google Fi offers multi-line discounts to encourage customers to bring along the whole family. For example, the Simply Unlimited plan costs $50 per month with a single line but comes down to $20 per line when you bring four lines.

Google Fi has data access in 200+ countries on its Unlimited Plus and Flexible plans, making it a great choice for those who travel abroad. These two plans allow for a free data-only SIM to use with a tablet or hotspot. Unlimited Plus also includes a year of YouTube Premium and 100GB of Google One storage.

Visible Google Fi Network Verizon T-Mobile, Wi-Fi partners Discounts Pay through PayPal Multi-line discount Taxes and fees Included Extra eSIM activation Yes Yes

Mobile coverage and reception

Since Verizon owns Visible, it’s no surprise that the carrier relies on the Verizon LTE and 5G network for all its coverage. When Visible first launched, it used its own servers separate from Verizon. But since updating plans in late 2022, Visible has been on the same core network as other Verizon customers, which has led to a dramatic improvement in latency for many Visible customers. But even with nationwide 5G support, the base Visible plan won’t keep up with a postpaid Verizon plan in a side-by-side speed test. That’s where Visible+ comes in.

Visible+ is a higher-tier plan that comes with 50GB of premium data per month and access to Ultra Wideband 5G. Premium data is like a VIP entrance that allows you to skip the line. Verizon’s goal is to get everyone through the door, but lower-priority customers, like those on the base Visible plan, may have to wait a bit longer if things are busy.

Ultra Wideband 5G refers to Verizon’s higher-capacity 5G bands like C-band and mmWave. These bands allow for much higher speeds than nationwide 5G, and while Verizon is hard at work upgrading its network, coverage is still spotty outside of cities.

Google Fi uses T-Mobile for the majority of its coverage. Although T-Mobile falls a little behind Verizon in rural coverage, its 5G network is by far the strongest in the U.S. It has even led to Ookla ranking T-Mobile as the fastest carrier overall and in 5G isolated tests. Google Fi customers have full access to T-Mobile’s 5G network, so there’s no difference between the speeds you’ll get on Google Fi’s plans. All Google Fi customers will have access to T-Mobile's fast mid-band 5G coverage as long as their phone supports band n41.

Google Fi also has some handy coverage options to keep people connected in dense environments. For instance, Google has partnered with some city public Wi-Fi providers to add capacity for Fi customers. As far as your phone is concerned, it will be connected to a normal mobile network, and Google’s VPN keeps your data away from any prying eyes.

Phone compatibility

From a technical perspective, most unlocked phones that support Visible’s bands should work with the carrier, but you should still check Visible’s BYOD compatibility tool to be sure. You can also download the Visible app to check your phone. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 7, or iPhone 14 will work on almost any carrier, including Visible. Visible supports eSIM activation and even has a 14-day free trial, but it’s only on iPhone, which is a drag.

Since Google Fi uses the T-Mobile network, just about any unlocked phone will work, but to get the most out of Fi, you’ll want a phone designed for Fi; phones designed for Fi have the software and hardware necessary to switch to Google Fi’s best available network. This includes many of the best Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy series and Google Pixel phones. You can check to see how your phone will work with Google Fi's compatibility tool.

The most important thing to remember concerning Google Fi (and Apple) is that iPhone support is weak. Google Fi’s best prices require bringing multiple lines, which may mean bringing along some family members who prefer iPhones. However, iPhones don’t get network switching or encrypted calls on Fi. You’ll also need to adjust settings to enable SMS/MMS messaging.

Plans

Both Visible and Google Fi have kept their plan offerings fairly simple, with just five plans between them. Visible’s plans keep things as simple as possible with the taxes and fees included in the plan price and no multi-line or multi-month discounts to speak of. Google Fi, on the other hand, has gone the way of the big carriers with multi-line discounts plus taxes and fees tacked on at the end.

It’s not terribly unreasonable for a carrier to make taxes and fees extra, as the exact cost can vary depending on where you live. Still, carriers like Visible and T-Mobile bundling them in with the plan price makes budgeting much more straightforward. It’s also worth noting that multi-line discounts don’t affect these fees; as your number of lines increases, so do your combined fees.

Visible’s plans

Visible has just two phone plans, and they both come with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s network. They also get unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps which can be a lifesaver if you ever get stuck without Wi-Fi for days. Talk and text to Mexico and Canada are also included in both plans.

The base Visible plan comes in at just $30 per month with taxes and fees included. This plan can access nationwide 5G but won’t get any speed boosts from Ultra Wideband 5G. It also lacks any premium data, so Visible+ and Verizon plans could be faster in a head-to-head comparison. The thing is, premium data is most noticeable on congested towers, meaning that if Verizon coverage is strong in your area, you may not need the extra speed. Visible is a good starting point for most people, with the upgrade to Visible+ available if you discover you need a bit more network performance.

Visible+ comes in at $45 per month with a handful of extra perks, such as access to the full 5G network, including Ultra Wideband 5G, which includes C-band coverage. It also has 50GB of premium data to keep your phone feeling speedy in congested areas. Besides that, international support gets a shot in the arm with free roaming in Mexico and Canada, calls to 30+ countries, and texting to 200+ countries. Visible+ also has a $10 discount on Verizon Home Internet.

Visible Visible+ Price $30 per month $45 per month 5G Nationwide Nationwide and Ultra Wideband Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Data Unlimited Unlimited (50GB premium) Hotspot Unlimited (5Mbps) Unlimited (5Mbps) Perks None $10 off Verizon Home Internet

One way to save a little extra with Visible is to sign up and pay through PayPal. Signing up with PayPal gets you a $5 per month discount on either plan.

Google Fi’s plans

Google Fi isn’t that much more complex, but its three plans cover a lot more ground. Fi’s most basic plan is called Flexible, and it comes with unlimited talk and text with data at $10 per GB. While this isn’t exactly cheap data, it's a good way to save money for a light user. Plus, Bill Protection means your single-line bill on this plan never exceeds $80 per month. This plan also features international roaming in 200 destinations for no extra cost.

Next up, Simply Unlimited is Fi’s cheapest unlimited plan starting at $50 per month with a single line. This plan is kept simple, with 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of high-speed hotspot data. As the name implies, Simply Unlimited is designed for those who need a simple domestic data plan with plenty of data for most people. This plan is also a great candidate for families and comes down to just $20 per line with four lines.

Finally, Unlimited Plus comes with 50GB of high-speed data that can be used on your phone or as a hotspot, a year of YouTube Premium, 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and all of Fi’s international features. That means you can take your Google Fi phone to more than 200 destinations and still use your data without paying extra.

Flexible (pay as you go) Basic Unlimited (35GB) Unlimited Plus (50GB) Single-line price $20/mo. $50/mo. $65/mo. Multi-line price (per month) 2 lines: $35, 3 lines: $50, 4 lines: $65 2 lines: $80, 3 lines: $75, 4 lines: $80 2 lines: $110, 3 lines: $135, 4 lines: $160 Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data $10/GB until 6GB (15GB high-speed) 35GB high-speed 50GB high-speed Hotspot Shared 5GB Shared Perks N/A N/A 100GB Google One Storage, 1 year of YouTube Premium International roaming Included None Included

Which is right for you?

Visible is much more focused on the value-oriented shopper than Google Fi, but it also doesn’t have to cover as many people’s needs. Google Fi has a plan for light users and heavy users alike. Google Fi’s international coverage is also unmatched by anything Visible can offer. In fact, for the international traveler, Google Fi is an excellent way to stay connected without messing with add-ons or downloading a new eSIM for travel.

Visible’s low prices and ample data make it the stronger pick overall for most people. While Google Fi can get close to Visible’s pricing with four lines, it falls well behind for single or dual-line customers. Visible’s unlimited data means you can use your phone as much or as little as you want, whether on Wi-Fi or not. With Visible+, you can get faster data speeds than Visible and some international features for less than Fi’s unlimited plans.

There are still some things that Google Fi gets very right, and to some people, it will be worth the price. For one thing, Google Fi’s VPN gives customers extra peace of mind when traveling and makes public Wi-Fi safer. On top of that, Fi’s use of the T-Mobile network means more widespread 5G coverage and higher average speeds than Visible. Finally, Google fi allows you to travel internationally without needing to mess with a travel SIM or finicky carrier plan add-ons.