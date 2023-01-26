Visible $180 $360 Save $180 If you are looking to save money on your monthly wireless bill, without sacrificing fast and reliable coverage, check out Visible. The Verizon sub-brand offers unlimited talk, text, 5G data, and hot spot for as low as $15/month with today's promotion. $180 at Visible

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to save money, rethinking your wireless phone bill is a fantastic place to start. In the United States, if you're on one of the big three carriers, there's a good chance you're paying $80 or more per month. But what if you could reduce that bill by as much as 80%? For the rest of January, Visible is offering unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's 5G network, for as little as $15 per month.

The deal itself is pretty straightforward: Visible will take $15 off your monthly bill on either its Visible or Visible+ plan, for the first year of service. These plans typically retail for $30 and $45, respectively, so if you go with the former, it brings your monthly cost down to just $15. Both plans offer unlimited data, calls, and texts, but there are some caveats: the discount is exclusively for new customers who are both porting over an existing phone number and are bringing a compatible device on which to activate service.

Why you should switch to Visible

The biggest selling point here is obviously the price. Even without the discount, Visible's base unlimited plan is at least 50% cheaper than any competing plan from a major carrier. And again, you're not really sacrificing anything by switching — Visible runs on Verizon's network, so the coverage should be about the same, and the base Visible plan gets you unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. You even get unlimited mobile hotspot, though it is capped at 5Mbps. Imagine having all of this for $15 per month, for a year — almost $800 in savings, if your current monthly bill is around the $80 mark. That sure sounds like a resolution accomplished!

If all of this isn't enough, there's always the Visible+ plan, which is $30/month for the first year on discount (then it moves to $45). It includes everything mentioned above, as well as 5G Ultra Wideband, for speeds of up to 1GB/s in areas that support it, 50GB of non-throttled data every month, and better international features. If you have a compatible phone, live in an area with Ultra Wideband, and plan on using it regularly, this is probably the plan to go with — it's still quite a bit cheaper than a lot of the competition.

Even if you don't care about the savings, you might consider switching to Visible for the hassle-free service and billing. Signing up is super simple: just ensure your phone and phone number can be moved over, and request your free SIM (either eSIM or physical). Activation is quick, porting your number is about the same experience as you'd get at any carrier, and then you are all set. You'll pay each month, as you would normally, except there's no bulky bill with a bunch of hidden fees.

Visible even offers a 15-day free trial, with a trial phone number, so you can take the service for a spin. But if you're interested in the $15-off promotion, you'll have to act fast; it's only good through the end of January.