Summary Visible is making changes to its plans in an attempt to offer subscribers more for less.

The latest addition is the Visible+ Pro plan, which costs $45 per month and offers unlimited everything, along with 4K video streaming, international connectivity, and 15mpbs hotspot.

The Visible+ plan costs $35 per month and offers unlimited data as well, with 1080p video streaming, and 10mpbs hotspot.

If you're looking to go with a new wireless carrier, you're going to have plenty of great options to choose from. But if you're looking to get the best bang for your buck, MVNOs may be the way to go. Not only do they offer roughly the same coverage, but you're also getting excellent and affordable plans as well.

Related Best prepaid phone plans in 2025 Save money with these prepaid plans

Visible is one of our favorites, backed by Verizon's powerful network, while also offering fantastic pricing on its plans, even offering unlimited data and hotspot connectivity. With that said, Visible is now making some changes, offering something completely new with its Visible+ Pro plan, while improving some of its older plans as well.

Visible is getting better

The new Visible+ Pro plan features unlimited premium data, along with premium unlimited data when using the hotspot feature. The hotspot speed will max out at 15mbps, and you'll also have access to 4K video streaming. This plan will offer subscribers the fastest speeds and impressive reliability, even during peak times, without any slowdowns.

In addition to the above, you're getting some other perks as well, with the ability to connect internationally without any additional fees. The Visible+ Pro plan will allow international calling to 85 countries and texting to 200 countries. This plan will also include smartwatch service for free, meaning you can add a connected wearable at no extra cost.

The good news is that other plans are also changing as well. Going forward, the Visible+ plan will now see an increase when it comes to premium data, going from the previous 50GB limit, to now going completely unlimited. You also get access to unlimited mobile hotspot with a speed that tops out at 10mbps. This plan supports video streaming at 1080p.

The best part about all of this is that prices are still relatively low, with the Visible+ Pro plan coming in at just $45 per month, while the Visible+ plan will cost just $35 per month.