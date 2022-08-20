Verizon-owned prepaid carrier Visible has shaken up its service plan offerings for the first time since its inception in 2018, expanding from its original one-plan model to two and removing a critical pricing feature for group accounts.

The company is effectively lowering the price of its existing service plan, the Visible plan, from $40 to $30 per month, taxes and fees included. Customers get most of the same benefits: unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot along with talk and text from the US to Mexico and Canada. There's 5G Nationwide (low-band) access, but data speeds are subject to throttling based on local demand and all hotspot traffic is limited to 5Mbps. 5G Ultra Wideband access was previously offered in this tier, but that's no longer the case.

Visible+ is the new plan on offer. For $45 per month (again, taxes and fees included), subscribers get all of the above plus 50GB of priority network access before traffic management applies and access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, including prized C-Band spectrum. Other new amenities include roaming coverage in Mexico and Canada (talk, text, 500MB full-speed data, 2G speeds afterwards), calling to 30+ countries, and texting to 200+ countries.

Visible cautions that existing subscribers will need to obtain a new SIM to take advantage of either the Visible plan refresh or the new Visible+ plan. They'll also need to install a software update on their phones.

With the new plans, the company is also ending its Party Pay program. Customers on the current Visible Unlimited Plan are the only ones who are able to enter or switch parties and may do so until October 18. Users will not be able to make changes to their Party Pay status after that date, but will retain their discounted rate for as long as they decide to stay on the current plan.

Party Pay allowed subscribers to group up and take advantage of stepped-down pricing — $5 less per member per month down to $25 with a maximum group size of six members — while still receiving bills individually.

The new plans feature no group discount scheme.