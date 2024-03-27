Summary Visible now offers a daily $10 Global Pass add-on for international service, including talk, text, and 2GB data in 140 countries.

Customers now get 10 Mbps mobile hotspot speed, a smartwatch connection, and increased data while roaming in Mexico and Canada.

Visible's Connection Protection program offers $25 monthly credits for three months during financial difficulties, maintaining connectivity.

There are several mobile service carriers to choose from in the US, but you can still end up with a hefty monthly bill depending on your needs. Whether you want unlimited texting or ample data, these companies can nickel-and-dime you, depending on the deal you strike. That being said, more alternatives are popping up to offer similar features at a budget-friendly price. Visible, which operates on Verizon’s network, is one of these options. As its money-savvy customer base continues to grow, the company is expanding upon its offerings.

Visible has announced that customers who are subscribed to its premium tier, Visible+, will now be able to pay a daily flat fee of $10 for a Global Pass, which provides international service. With this add-on, Visible+ customers get coverage across 140 countries, unlimited text and talk, and 2GB of high-speed data. However, this was just one of several perks Visible added to its $45 per month Visible+ tier.

Global Pass is one of many new perks

The company has also announced that it is increasing its mobile hotspot speed up to 10 Mbps, and customers can now connect to the network with their smartwatch at no extra cost. Those who are roaming in Mexico and Canada may soon recognize a change in speed as well, with Visible boosting it from 0.5 GB to 2 GB daily.

For all Visible customers, the company’s new Connection Protection program is going into effect, which is a bit of a safeguard in the event of financial difficulties. If you’re facing a layoff, the service provider will give you credits of $25 per month for three months. The idea is that you’ll be able to maintain connectivity, even while you’re tight for cash.

While some of these perks might not be particularly helpful to you, it helps to know what Visible is offering. To try it out, you can even test drive the network for 15 days at no charge. If your situation changes or you eventually want to move on from your service provider, at least you’ll know of a worthwhile alternative.