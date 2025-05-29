Summary Verizon-powered MVNO Visible offers budget-friendly 5G plans with no long-term commitments, normally starting at $25/month.

A limited-time discount code saves an additional $5/month, making monthly Visible plans nearly as affordable as yearly commitments.

Visible plans give access to unlimited data, 1080p/4K streaming, international features, hotspot use, and Fios Home Internet discounts.

The US may have just three major mobile carriers, but the MVNO ecosystem piggybacking off them gives consumers an impressive level of choice. In Verizon's sector, budget carrier Visible offers some of the most cost-effective prepaid plans, especially if you want 5G connectivity but don't like long commitments.

None of Visible's three plans are particularly expensive, but you can now save an additional $5/month using a limited-time discount code (via Android Authority).