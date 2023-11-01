Summary Smartphone users can now take advantage of free trials offered by cellular service providers through eSIM technology, allowing them to test drive different networks.

From an end user perspective, the smartphone industry migrating to eSIM over the last few years hasn't really changed much. Yes, it's (arguably) easier to switch to a new phone now since you don't have to keep track of that awkward SIM ejection tool, but the list of tangible benefits has seemingly ended there. In the last several months, however, a new trend has emerged: cellular service providers are now leveraging this technology as a way of offering free trials to test drive their networks. Google Fi did it back in March with a 7-day trial, Verizon followed immediately after with a 30-day trial, and T-Mobile recently started offering 3-month trials. Now, Visible is joining the fray.

The Verizon-owned MVNO was actually among the first companies to start offering free eSIM trials when it launched a program for iOS devices in January, but now the carrier has announced that select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices can test drive its network starting today. Specifically, the following Android models, in addition to the already-supported iPhones:

​​​ Google Pixel 3, 3a, 3a XL, 3 XL

Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4 XL

Google Pixel 5, 5a

Google Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro

Google Pixel 7, 7a, 7 Pro

Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

If you have one of the above-listed phones, you can head to visible.com/free-trial to get started on your free 15-day trial. You will receive a temporary phone number after signing up, so you can keep your old number while you test the waters — if Visible's network meets your expectations, you can easily port your number in when the trial ends, or you can keep the temp number if you'd prefer. No credit card is required up front, and you can cancel your trial at any time.

Being a Verizon Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Visible is essentially a reseller of Verizon service, offering prepaid plans that are tailored to be more budget-friendly than its parent company's selection. Some concessions are made to keep costs low, such as a lack of bundled streaming services and lower network priority in times of heavy traffic, but the actual coverage you get should be virtually identical to Verizon's in terms of signal strength. But you don't have to take our word for it now that you can test the network yourself with no strings attached.