When you're shopping for smartphone service in the States, it's all too easy to get tunnel vision and only end up checking out the offerings from the big three: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. With a ton of MVNOs out there, many with their own compelling plans, not taking the time to really look around would be doing yourself a serious disservice. Verizon-owned Visible isn't an MVNO in the classical sense, but today we do get some good news about its compatibility with Android phones, as it greatly expands its support for eSIMs.

Using an eSIM really streamlines the process of moving between carriers, so for a player like Visible, supporting them makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, up until now its eSIM support had only extended to Apple's iPhone lineup.

Visible now supports the use of eSIMs with compatible Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy-class phones. Those include recent heavyweights like the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S22, though as 9to5Google notes, Samsung's foldables don't seem to have yet made the list. If you're unsure whether or not your phone's got the right hardware, you can run its IMEI through Visible's compatibility check tool to see if you're good to go.

With SIM cards so entrenched, the widespread adoption of eSIMs feels like it's got an uphill battle ahead of it. Hopefully we'll continue to see more progress from carriers like Visible here, as there are just too many benefits to ignore.

