A handful of mobile service providers have ruled the landscape for years in the US, but as of late, a number of budget-friendly options have emerged. T-Mobile arguably began the trend with its “un-carrier” service, and several MVNOs have sprouted up, giving phone owners new alternatives. Visible, the Verizon-owned deprioritized network, has started enticing potential customers with affordable plan options. Now, the mobile carrier is launching a new option for those seeking up-front savings.

Visible has announced that it is making annual plans available to both new and existing customers. For basic service, customers currently pay $25 per month, while premium tier customers pay $45 per month. The annual option for basic plan members comes in at $275, which Visible equates to $25 of savings. If you choose to pay the upfront annual fee of $395 for premium tier service, the service provider claims you’ll save about 26 percent.

What you should know before switching to Visible

While Visible offers plans that are more budget-friendly than some of the existing options on the market, it’s worth acknowledging the deprioritized part — Visible service is based on Verizon’s network, but because it’s “deprioritized,” it’s the first to be slowed when bandwidth is low.

If you accept this limitation, though, Visible’s affordable service could be right for you. The basic tier will get you unlimited data, talk, and text on LTE networks, and you can also use your phone as a mobile hotspot without any limitations. For a few extra bucks, the premium tier — also known as Visible+ — you get the same unlimited text, data, and talk, but on Verizon’s 5 Ultra Wideband network. If speed or strong connectivity are a priority for you, this tier is likely your best bet.

As Visible looks to carve out a niche for itself in the growing budget carrier sector, it’s making power plays to do it. Recently, the company launched an unlimited talk-and-text add-on for premium tier customers seeking such international service, tagged at just $10 per day. With competition heating up, it may be these types of offers that help differentiate Visible from the pack.