Are you a good driver? Ask anyone that question, and the answer is usually yes. I was asked this question earlier this year, and my answer was unequivocally affirmative; I’m a great driver, and no, I don’t need a dash cam. Having tried the Viofo A229 Pro, I realized that this is incorrect; there are a lot of hazards out there, and having a dash cam can provide a lot of relief.

Ultimately, the Viofo A229 Pro dash cam made me a convert. It’s the world’s first dash cam with 4K recording at the front and 2K at the rear, and the wide-angle view means most things are recorded. It’s excellent, and after fixing a couple of step snafus (which proved crucial), it convinced me that every car needs a dash cam.

Features two Sony Starvis 2 sensors

Excellent overall video quality

Great voice control and advanced features Cons Set up is quite intensive

Lots of wiring for an integrated experience

Pricey with all the add-ons $360 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Viofo A229 Pro is available for $360, which includes the front camera, rear camera, internal camera, and the Anti-Glass circular polarizing lens. The box also offers spare 3M mount sticky pads to attach the cameras to your windshield or rear window, stickers to remove static, and a car charger.

An alternative bundle is available for $30 more with an additional internal camera. If you want to hardwire the dash cam, you'll need the optional wiring kit that costs an additional $18. The most economical bundle — and the one that reflects everything that Viofo sent to us — costs $410 and includes all the cameras, the remote shutter, the hardwire kit, and a 512GB microSD card.

Specifications Number of Cameras 3 Front Camera Resolution 3840 x 2160 Field of View 160° Emergency Power None Brand Viofo GPS Quad-mode: GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS Connectivity Dual-Band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Video Formats 4k G-Sensor Yes Parking Mode Monitoring Power USB-C Expand

What's good about the Viofo A229 Pro?

A very smart dash cam with all the gadgets and gizmos

Close

You’ll love the Viofo A229 Pro if you love technology and want the complete package. If you buy it with the full bundle, you’ll get two outward-facing cameras and an additional one to record your car's interior, an ND filter for the front camera to prevent lens flare, a Bluetooth shutter remote, and a handy microSD card. There’s a lot of wiring included, and while you can choose not to hard-wire it (like I did), the more permanent solution involves passing wiring through the frame of your car.

The main 4K dash cam features an 8MP Sony Starvis 2, 1/1.8-inch IMX678 sensor that can capture 4K videos at 30fps with a 140-degree field of vision. Placed next to your rearview mirror, it is ideal for capturing everything happening ahead of you. The rear camera is a 5MP 1/2.8-inch IMX675 that uses the same sensor technology but drops the video recording resolution to 2K with a 160-degree field of view. The latter's specs also apply to the interior camera; both are great as they capture exactly the amount of detail you need.

I was pleasantly surprised by the cameras' quality. They all feature a higher dynamic range than other dash cams I’ve tried, although my overall experience with them has been fairly limited. Regardless, the image quality was exceptional, even at night, thanks to DOL-HDR technology, which boosts the quality of captures at night.

The Viofo A229 Pro dash cam uses G-sensor functionality to detect movement in your vehicle and capture anything pertinent. Suppose you have an incident that it detects. In that case, it will record a 45-second video prior and a 30-second video afterward and then store them in a special folder so they’re not overwritten during the standard loop recording. The GPS logger also captures important information, such as location, speed, and time, and stores it with this, so you always have the necessary information.

You can manually ask the dash cam to record or capture a moment using a Bluetooth shutter or voice control. The latter is particularly useful if you aim for a fully hands-free experience but still want to save a particular scene. I can imagine that this would be super useful if someone is interacting with you, and it would be ideal to record the entire interaction when paired with the internal camera. This would also be useful during more official interactions like traffic stops and provides reassurance that you’ll always have your own copy of the events in question.

The Viofo A229 Pro has two connection options: a simple solution powered by the cigarette lighter or a hardwired solution if you want something more permanent. I avoided the latter because I wasn’t sure I’d like this dash cam or even want one in my car, but now I’m a convert. I’ll be hardwiring this soon.

The additional benefit of doing so is the Intelligent Parking mode, which works like Tesla’s Sentry Mode and helps monitor your car when you’re not in it. This mode kicks in as soon as the ignition is turned off and will automatically capture video if someone damages your car while it’s empty. It’s the ideal way to ensure you always keep tabs on your vehicle. I live in an area with particularly high auto theft rates, and this feature will provide additional reassurance once it's hardwired.

What's bad about the Viofo A229 Pro?

It’s simple to install but not that easy

My biggest complaint with the Viofo A229 Pro is that while the installation is simple enough, it has some hiccups. I consider myself handy, but the prospect of hardwiring my car proved fairly daunting. This meant that I hadn’t taken advantage of all the features, although I plan to now that I know I will use it.

As part of the setup process, you must find the right position on your windshield, especially if you don’t want to hardwire the front camera. The power cable is at the top of the dash cam (although the other USB-C ports work just as effectively), so finding a position where it captures everything and the cables don’t affect your sight line can take some trial and error.

Although the manual directly says to adjust the camera, my brain skipped that step, so I drove around for a few days without capturing anything of value. It took less than 15 seconds to address this, but it’s worth keeping this in mind.

And it still remains to be seen how it compares to alternatives like the Rove R2-4K Pro or 70 mai A510.

Should you buy it?

The best dash cam you can buy, but it'll cost you

My biggest concern is not with the Viofo A229 Pro but rather with dash cams as a whole. They provide a lot of reassurance that they’ll provide evidence when something goes wrong, but equally, they can be used to prove negligence.

That said, just having the Viofo A229 Pro in my car made me conscious of the many road hazards. Knowing that footage of my less-than-perfect driving habits could be used to my detriment also encouraged me to be a safer, more considerate driver. Had you asked me before, I would have said I have no worries about having a dash cam in the car, but now the answer is more muddled because the footage could impact the outcome of incidents, positive or negative. That said, having video footage offers peace of mind; the road can be an unpredictable and hazardous place.

