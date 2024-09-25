One of the easiest ways to get a great whole-home, surround-sound audio experience is to invest in a set of network-attached speakers. The Sonos and AirPlay ecosystems make it easy to cast content from plenty of devices to an entire system of audio devices. If streaming is the simple approach to music listening, vinyl is at the other end of the spectrum; I've been collecting for half a decade, and love the 200-plus LPs in my collection, but it's not easy.

There's beauty in the manual and intentional process that is vinyl listening. So, what does it look like when you blend the simplicity of a great Sonos ecosystem and the manual procedure of vinyl? It's the Victrola Stream Sapphire, a $1,300 premium turntable that can connect to Sonos systems and most uPnP-equipped products. This isn't a gimmicky solution either — the record player has a "Works with Sonos" certification.

We had a lot of questions and skepticism around how it all worked, and whether you'd even want to do it, so we tried the Victrola Stream Sapphire with Sonos speakers for ourselves.

How the Victrola Stream Sapphire works as a record player

Let's start by trying this turntable with a good-old RCA input

Close

Let's start with how the Stream Sapphire plays as a turntable when paired with standard RCA powered speakers. Victrola occasionally gets a bad rap in the audiophile community for its low-end hardware, like the suitcase and vintage-style record players, but its high-end stuff is solid. This is a semi-automatic, belt-driven turntable with an Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge and a carbon-fiber tonearm. It's the nicest record player I've ever touched.

I've now tried fully manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic turntables, and I think semi-automatic is the worst of the three. You don't get nice features like auto-start or auto-return (although you do get auto-stop), but you also don't have full control either. That's my only main gripe with the Victrola Stream Sapphire, from a hardware perspective.

My current vinyl setup is an AT-LPW40WN turntable with a pair of Edifier speakers and a T5 subwoofer.

The turntable sounded great with a basic pair of Edifier speakers, though these are certainly the limiting factor in this setup. They cost around $100, whereas the turntable itself is $1,300. To test the full sound of the Stream Sapphire, it was time to connect it to my Sonos system, where I could stream wireless audio in up to 24-bit/48kHz lossless FLAC.

Connecting to my Sonos system was effortless

I'm ready to ditch my HomePods for good

The setup process for the Victrola Stream Sapphire was surprisingly easy. There was a required update immediately after unboxing it, and I didn't like having to give my location for setup. Victrola says in the fine print that it's necessary for connection and pairing, but I'm not sure if I buy that. After connecting the Stream Sapphire to my home Wi-Fi network (it also supports Ethernet), it recognized and automatically connected to my Sonos system.

From there, you can tweak settings, a few of which are crucial. Simultaneous mode plays your records through RCA outputs and Sonos speakers, which I don't recommend. There's a natural delay when streaming wirelessly, so things won't line up. You might want to do this if you use RCA speakers in the room with your record player, and stream to the rest of your house. You can also fine-tune the delay — longer is better, because quality will be higher.

Unfortunately, because the Sonos Ace doesn't support Wi-Fi, they can't be used with the Stream Sapphire. That's a bummer, but by no fault of Victrola.

Prepare for latency and great Sonos sound

I'm willing to accept lag to get seamless whole-home audio