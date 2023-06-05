Many different platforms that host video content have found a home on streaming devices that make it easy to watch whatever you want, whenever you want. While some apps have gotten increasingly better over the years, others have gone in the opposite direction. Vimeo has just become a prime example of the latter, as the video hosting service will retire its Android TV app by the end of the month.

As of June 27, Vimeo will end support for its apps on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV. The apps will be delisted from their respective platform stores and no longer receive any security updates or technical support (via Engadget). New content will also not appear for those who already have Vimeo installed.

Vimeo explained its decision to remove the TV apps by stating that it sometimes retires "legacy products and features" that don't align with its future plans.

You'll still be able to watch Vimeo content on your TVs after the apps are sunsetted, but it'll require you to cast the video you want to see using the Android and iOS apps or a supported browser like Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Safari. To make this work, you'll either need an Android TV device to cast or an Apple TV to use AirPlay. The company says it believes users will have a better experience with Vimeo by casting rather than using a native app.

The removal of the apps might sting for users who loved watching Vimeo content on their TV, but there are many other options available if you want to watch something else. Some of the best apps for Android TV-powered devices like the Chromecast with Google TV include paid streaming services, but there are a bevy of platforms that host free content as well.