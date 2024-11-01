So the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is here -- and it's not called that -- but it still might be the biggest deal in smartphone silicon in years. Let me explain.



The Snapdragon 8 Elite is the successor to Qualcomm's earlier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and it's just been announced at the Snapdragon summit event in Maui. So outside of the obvious -- the fact that it'll inevitably power the lion's share of Android flagships in 2025 -- why does this chip matter?