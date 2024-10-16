Is the Google Pixel turning into just an iPhone tribute act?



I've spent just over a month with the Pixel 9 Pro XL — Google's biggest and best smartphone for 2024. It's got some of the best camera features in any device I've used— plus some genuinely useful AI tricks. And the best Pixel battery life ever.



And yet in some other areas, like the design, it's tough for me not to feel like Google has just kinda given up and decided to go with the flow.



So let's dig into where I am with the Pixel 9 Pro XL one month on and whether it even matters that the Pixel seems to be becoming just a Google-flavored iPhone...