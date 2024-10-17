After overcoming something of an identity crisis in recent years, OnePlus really knocked it out of the park with the OnePlus 12. It was a near perfect balance of performance and price. And with a camera that brought some heat to the bigger brands. Although that phone isn't yet a year old, we're already just a few weeks away from the launch of its successor, the OnePlus 13. It's launching this month -- October 2024 -- and we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect.



It's time to Never Settle in and take a look at the OnePlus 13 -- what we know so far.