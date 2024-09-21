It's been a good few years since semi-normal folks were regularly queuing outside Apple Stores on iPhone launch day. But still, the iPhone is arguably the most successful product *of all time*. So whether we like it or not, a new launch is never *not* going to be a big deal.



This year in particular, though, you could definitely argue that, for a sizable chunk of what's new in the 16 Pro series, Android has already beaten Apple to the punch — sometimes by a decade or more. So let's celebrate the September silly season in tech with a look at the new features in the iPhone 16 Pro that Apple "borrowed" from Android.