Google has released many superb smartphones in the last few years with the most recent 9 series feeling like a distinct step up in several areas. But in many other ways, it also feels like an iterative upgrade over 2023's models. There's one particular handset that, on sale right now, I recommend to anyone asking for a cheap and cheerful long-term mobile. This is the Google Pixel 8 Pro — 1 year later.
The Pixel I recommend to everyone — Google Pixel 8 Pro long-term review [Video]Google Pixel 8 Pro
