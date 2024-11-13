Forget the Pixel 9, because these future Google Pixel leaks are already out of control!



So no sooner have Google's latest flagship phones launched than we're already hearing details about what the Pixel devices of 2025 and 2026 will look like. A series of exhaustive leaks from several sources and publications have spilled the beans on how future Google Tensor chips might look -- the AI features they might power in the Pixel 10, Pixel 11 and Pixel Tablet 3 -- and we even have a full spec sheet for the Pixel 9a, which could be launching sooner than you expect.