Nothing ever changes with new Samsung phones, right? Watching a lot of the reaction to the recent S25 Ultra launch, you could be forgiven for thinking Samsung had just taken the S24 Ultra, swapped out the chip, rounded off the corners and called it a day.



But honestly, after a week of using this S25 Ultra, I think it's one of the most misunderstood phones I've used lately. And while sure, there arethings that I find disappointing about this phone, there's also a lot of hidden excellence just below the surface.

