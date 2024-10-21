Batteries are essential in today's world. These fun little spicy pillows power pretty much every digital device in your life. And advancements in lithium battery tech over the past couple of decades have enabled everything from tiny smartwatches that can still last a full day.... right up to electric vehicles with range in the hundreds of miles.



But there are also countless myths out there about how the battery in your phone or laptop works -- and how you should go about using and charging it. So let's dig into whether or not you're killing your batteries with bad charging habits -- and whether things like fast charging, wireless charging and software features can actually help.