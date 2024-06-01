Video games have become exponentially popular over the last few decades. The industry has quickly evolved into a $350 billion dollar powerhouse that attracts viewers and fills sports arenas more effectively than some sports leagues. As a result, everyone is trying to get a piece, with more and more companies rolling out some kind of gaming functionality on their platform. And if you hadn't noticed, video streaming platforms are leading the charge.

That's right, whether you want it or not, services like Netflix and YouTube have begun adding mobile games to their platforms. You'll likely stumble across them while looking for a movie to watch, as they've started prominently placing them in the interface of mobile apps and gaming tablets to get some clicks. So the real question is, what is the goal with this big push to get us to game on video streaming platforms?

Related Best gaming tablets in 2024 Tablet gaming offers players a range of prices and features, but that also means lots of choices

Video streaming platforms with game streaming

YouTube joins Netflix in giving gaming a try

YouTube announced this week that it is slowly rolling out its Playables program. This service offers 75 free-to-play games right on the mobile and desktop versions of YouTube, allowing you to stream the game directly on your device. YouTube isn’t the first video streaming platform to experiment with gaming, either. In late 2021, Netflix launched its own gaming system, allowing users to access a wide range of games on mobile, with Games on TV in beta right now offering streamed games much like YouTube.

Close

Netflix hasn't had much success, though, at least when it comes to how many people are playing its games. One report found that less than 1% of Netflix users even play the games available. Despite that fact, YouTube appears to be following suit with its own gaming plans, but is the video-sharing app more positioned to succeed than its entertainment counterpart?

Video streaming platforms want you to play

But do users actually want to?

Between the game console wars and full-on PC gaming addictions, it's safe to say that many gamers aren't looking for new avenues to play their favorite games. However, while the gaming industry is valued at $350 billion, a massive percentage of that represents mobile gaming, especially as handhelds grow in popularity, which could open the door for these video streaming platforms. The fact that Netflix and YouTube offer these games for free is also a boost, particularly when they can land premium games on Netflix, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Related 16 incredible Netflix games you need to play today Chill on an entirely new level by playing the best Android games on Netflix

The problem? The process of mobile gaming has become quite established over the last few years, with everyday users entrenched in the process of downloading apps and simply accessing them on their phone. Streaming services like Netflix are not where anyone goes to game, and it's going to be hard to break anyone out of that routine.

YouTube might be able to break in better than Netflix, though. Considering YouTube already has a massive gaming community established in the form of streamers, there is a clearer path to gaming than that of Netflix. After all, who wants to go right from binging the latest season of Bridgerton into a reptilian battle in the sewers against a walking can opener? Of course, Stadia found little success despite Google's control of YouTube, so the success of yet more streamed games surely isn't guaranteed.

All that to say, YouTube has a slightly better chance to actually gain some traction on its game streaming system within the app, but if Netflix is any indication, it's going to be an uphill battle to get routine-driven gamers to change things up.