If you like to get your groove on by streaming online music, you’ve most likely seen videos offered up by the Vevo video network. While Vevo has long made its content available to YouTube users, the company has also offered its own app on several platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, as well as several others. It has not been available to users of Google TV or Android TV, however, until now.

Vevo has announced that, as of February 3, you can download the Vevo TV app on “Chromecast with Google TV, Google TV smart TVs, and other Android TV OS devices” in several countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK, among others. This announcement comes less than a month following the release of a significant upgrade to the software which combined a “live TV” experience, offering several channels that can be selected from an on-screen guide, with a video-on-demand service that would learn about the user’s musical tastes over time to offer better auto-play personalization.

So, if you’re looking to try something other than YouTube for your music videos, and you want to keep all of that non-Vevo content from cluttering up your playlist, then download the Vevo TV app on your Google TV or Android TV device and give it a try.

