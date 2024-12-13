Summary Verizon’s new Enhanced Video Calling promises smoother, clearer video chats, even in busy areas with lots of network traffic.

The service is now available to eligible Verizon subscribers, with improved calls on apps like FaceTime, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

Right now, Enhanced Video Calling is only for iPhone 14 and newer models running iOS 18.2, and it’s available to those on Verizon’s premium Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Pro plans.

With 5G Standalone networks taking off, network slicing has gone from a cool idea to something that's actually happening. This change brings in new ways to make money and roll out fresh services. It’s not just a future thing—network slicing is already making a real impact for both network carriers and their users. To tap into 5G’s full potential, Verizon has rolled out a new service called Enhanced Video Calling.

In a recent press release, Verizon introduced its Enhanced Video Calling feature, promising a smoother, clearer communication experience on all supported apps. This solution is built to keep your video chats crisp and lag-free, even in areas with heavy network traffic.

Verizon is using network slicing to supercharge video call performance. Instead of video calls fighting for bandwidth like they usually do, network slicing gives each call its own lane, making sure it gets all the speed and clarity it needs. This means smoother, clearer calls without the usual lag or fuzziness.

This upgraded service is now available to eligible subscribers. Ideally, it should make video calls noticeably better, with less lag and more reliable connections on apps like FaceTime, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

However, for this technology to work, a standalone 5G network is a must. Right now, a lot of the country's 5G network runs on 4G cores. But Verizon’s leading the way with its 5G Standalone core, which uses cloud-based apps that work seamlessly with AI and machine learning. This combo helps smartly manage network resources, making network slicing possible.

It's currently an iPhone-only perk in select spots for premium Verizon users

Right now, the enhanced video calling feature is only available to iPhone users, specifically iPhone 14 and newer models running iOS 18.2. But there’s a catch—this service isn’t for everyone. You’ll need to be on Verizon’s premium Unlimited Ultimate plan ($90/month for a single line with autopay) or the Business Unlimited Pro 5G Plan. Plus, it’s only available in select 5G Ultra Wideband areas for now. Still, we can expect it to roll out to more places in the future.