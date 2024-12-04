Key Takeaways Verizon is increasing its "Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge" again, this time to $3.50 per voice line.

The carrier also raised fees for data lines from $1.40 to $1.60.

Verizon has a history of increasing these charges, facing lawsuits over fee hikes but settling without admitting fault.

Verizon is one of the top carriers in the US, and while it offers several reasonably priced plans, the company has a habit of tacking on hidden fees that inflate customers' bills. One such fee is the "Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge" that the carrier adds on top of the monthly bill. This fee is claimed to cover regulatory compliance, property taxes, and network maintenance — and Verizon is raising it yet again.

A Reddit user recently noted that Verizon is increasing its administrative fee from $3.30 to $3.50 per month for each voice line. Not only that, but the fee for data lines is also going up, rising from $1.40 to $1.60 per line.

Verizon is raising admin fees for voice and data lines

Source: Verizon

This isn't the first time Verizon has faced scrutiny over this small yet often overlooked charge. In mid-2022, the company raised the fee by 70%, from $1.95 to $3.30 per line. Then, in late 2023, the carrier faced a $100 million class-action lawsuit over the fee, which it settled without admitting any wrongdoing in early 2024.

Notably, in an email sent to customers at the time, Verizon even warned that the fee might increase again — and now, that's exactly what's happening. While small increases like this may seem insignificant, it's worth pointing out that Verizon has raised this fee by nearly 80% in just two years.

It's worth noting that other major carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile also include similar hidden charges in their bills at comparable rates. However, Verizon's price hike stands out as the brand has not officially confirmed this increase. There's also the fact that the carrier last raised the fee just over two years ago.

Not all users are seeing the increase yet, but if you do, switching to a prepaid plan is always an option. Prepaid carriers typically don't charge administrative fees like those seen in postpaid plans from major carriers. While some prepaid plans may include other taxes or regulatory fees, these charges are generally lower than the fees imposed by postpaid services.