Summary Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan will soon include at least 200GB of premium hotspot data per month.

International calling from the US to other countries is also rumored to be joining the existing international texting.

Some users have also started receiving an international mobile data increase to 15GB.

Everybody knows unlimited phone plans are a lie. We've seen so many cases of "unlimited" actually meaning "capped and throttled" that most of us have even stopped complaining about it. So you might not be surprised to learn that Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan does ultimately limit monthly data allowances in some situations.

While your on-device mobile data is truly uncapped and always unthrottled under Verizon's best plan, it does fall under some restrictions. As prominent YouTuber Sneed Mobile Tech just learned from an apparently reliable source, though, Verizon will soon lift or extend the Unlimited Ultimate plan's mobile hotspot data cap, in addition to adding unlimited calling. That comes alongside reports of additional perks for Verizon myPlan subscribers (via Droid-Life).