Summary Verizon is hosting a 'Super Bowl FanFest' across all 30 NFL cities on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 9, 2025).

Access to FanFest is strictly first-come, first-served. If invited, Verizon customers can attend for free.

Verizon customers can enjoy on-field access, meet NFL legends, experience local music and food, and participate in football-themed activities at iconic stadiums.

2025's NHL Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to take place just a little over one month from today at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. On the day, telecom giant Verizon wants to make the best out of most of the other official NFL stadiums.

Verizon announced today that it's launching its first-ever 'Super Bowl FanFest,' complete with meet and greets, music acts, food and beverages, and more.

The FanFest, as Verizon describes it, is a "first-of-its-kind event" that will allow fans to witness Super Bowl LIX directly on the field in stadiums and venues across the nation, with Verizon customers already on the guestlist.

"Super Bowl LIX is the most anticipated sporting event of the year but few get to experience it in person; we wanted to bring that collective excitement and energy to fans across the country with once-in-a-lifetime access they’ll never forget."

Tickets to FanFests across the nation are available to Verizon customers on a first-come, first-served basis. Head to www.verizonfanfest.com and locate your city. Tap on it and navigate to 'Request Tickets.' Note: You'll have to share your full name, email address, and mention whether you are a Verizon personal mobile, home Internet, or Fios Home internet plan holder.

Rub shoulders with the greats

"Take a selfie from the 50-yard line, spike a ball in the endzone, take a tour of the locker rooms, enjoy tailgate games and participate in football-themed activities on the field," wrote Verizon in its announcement. Fans will be able to step onto iconic stadiums like the MetLife Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Nissan Stadium, and more. Additionally, fans will have a chance to meet local NFL legends at these events, including the likes of Tiki Barber, Emmanuel Sanders, Patrick Willis, Derrick Brooks, Jason Witten, Marshall Faulk, and more.

Local artists, bands, and DJs will keep fans entertained and energized throughout the day until the game kicks off at 6:30pm ET, complete with access to food prepared by local chefs, and interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.

The telecom giant added that it will soon announce additional events that will take place in New Orleans, home of Super Bowl LIX.