Key Takeaways Phones at concerts are a growing trend, which means carriers like Verizon need to provide better service

Verizon states that uploaded data is outpacing downloaded data in some scenarios

Because of this, Verizon is solidifying its network to ensure proper support for high demand scenarios like at concerts

Phones have now become an essential part of life for most people. They aren't only communication devices but can also play huge roles when it comes to capturing your life, streamlining access to entertainment, and keeping track of some of the more important data points in your life. This is why you see phones pretty much everywhere nowadays, including at some of your favorite concerts.

You used to be able to get a clear view of the artist on stage, enjoy the moment, and really vibe with the atmosphere. But over the past decade, more and more phones have popped up at concerts, which means an obstructed view or paying to watch a musical act through a sea of phones intent on capturing the moment. And while some would love that to change, it looks like things are trending to where we may see more devices in the near future.

A sea of phones waiting to capture that perfect moment

Verizon has released a piece on its website that shows that those attending concerts are relying on their phones more than ever. The wireless carrier states that "instant sharing is a core expectation for concertgoers." Now, while most people will just take a couple pictures and maybe send a couple of video clips, there are those that like to get more involved, sharing their content over social media.

Verizon shares that because of this, it's important that its network can handle such situations. And as you can imagine, the carrier ensures that it can support this demand by offering Ultra-wideband technology in larger venues to support higher traffic rates. If you've ever attended a large event, you'll know how quickly internet speeds can come to a crawl if the area isn't being supported properly.

Verizon is quick to point out that upload traffic is starting to outpace download traffic at events. From its sample, the carrier found that 19% of attendees were live streaming, and 22% were video calling someone from the event. Of course, just like any area or venue, the more people that are using the service, the higher the chance that the service isn't going to be reliable, which is why Verizon monitors these situations in real time to try and ensure good service.

It even goes as far as strengthening known dead zones in order to make it possible to even use phones during special events. For the most part, this looks to be the new way going forward and at least one wireless carrier is looking to support it. So if you think that you're going to be able to enjoy your favorite artist without a phone being waved in front of your face in the near future, then you may want to think again.