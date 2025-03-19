Summary Verizon launches satellite texting for select Android devices (Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25), enabling users to text any US phone number outside of cellular coverage, with a rollout over the next two weeks.

This initiative builds on Verizon's partnership with Skylo and prior testing of satellite data and video capabilities, distinguishing it from T-Mobile's approach by potentially offering the service for free to all subscribers, not just premium plan holders.

Whether Verizon plans to charge for the service in the long run remains to be seen.

Carrier giant Verizon has been working on a dedicated satellite connectivity network with Skylo, the same Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications company that Google worked with to bring satellite support to the Pixel 9, since August last year at the very least. That partnership, primarily for Emergency SOS, precedes what Verizon announced today.

Soon after testing satellite to cellular capabilities for data services and video calling alongside AST, Verizon has today announced the official rollout of regular satellite texting capabilities for select Android devices on its network.

While its announcement was thin on specifics and details, the carrier giant did suggest that the functionality is now rolling out to "Android devices from the series of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9," allowing these users to leverage satellite connectivity to send text messages to customers of any network in the US.

Alas, Verizon said that upgrades that enable satellite connectivity support are currently being put in place, and it could take up to two weeks for functionality to arrive for you.

Free for all... but for how long?

Unlike T-Mobile's beta implementation, Verizon's satellite connectivity doesn't seem to be exclusive to certain plans — instead, it will likely be free for all on the network, albeit with a supported device. For reference, T-Mobile's service is free for all until July, after which, it will only be free for T-Mobile's Go5G plan subscribers. For other T-Mobile plan holders, direct-to-cell service will be a $15 per month add-on (per line). It's currently uncertain if Verizon has a similar strategy in mind.

Elsewhere, we can parse some additional information from Google's recent March Pixel Feature Drop, where it announced Verizon's support for satellite messaging for the Pixel 9 series.