Key Takeaways Verizon aims to double FWA subscriber base to 8-9 million and expand fiber network to 35-40 million homes.

Strategy includes leveraging 5G network for FWA and targeting 650,000 new homes annually with fiber optic connections.

Aims to become largest broadband telco in the USA with new ambitious roadmap and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Verizon is big. It is really big, with 144 million wireless customers across the country. And now, thanks to a new ambitious company roadmap, it's aiming to get even bigger with significant investment into home internet .

Related How to delete yourself from the internet Want to delete yourself from Google Search, social media, and the entire internet? Our guide gives you all the details with links to get started

Verizon is making a big push to expand broadband services across the United States, and has set itself ambitious goals. It wants to double its fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriber base to 8-9 million over four years, while increasing its fiber network to 35-40 million homes.

A two-pronged approach to reach its goals

The strategy was announced at a recent investor event where Verizon executives unveiled their new roadmap and more details about the company's planned acquisition of Frontier Communications, which has a fiber optic network of over 5 million customers.

"This is a game changing moment for Verizon," CEO Hans Vestberg told investors. "Our ambitious targets...will bring broadband coverage to millions more homes and businesses nationwide."

There are two key technologies at play here for Verizon. Fixed wireless access, which delivers internet wirelessly to homes and businesses, has been growing lately thanks to how easy it is to set up, and increased speed and reliability. Verizon plans to leverage its 5G network, including C-band and mmWave spectrum, to power the expansion in FWA.

Then there's fiber optic connections. This offers the fastest internet speeds available. Verizon's existing fiber network already reaches millions of homes. The company aims to reach a target of 650,000 new homes each year over the next four years.

Verizon could become the Godzilla of telcos

There are over 3,000 internet service providers in the United States, and Verizon's Fios is one of the largest. This new plan could catapult the company into first place and make it one of the largest broadband telcos in the world.

Verizon said it was also committed to delivering better service to its customers. It believes customer satisfaction will be key to its success. Now that could be Verizon's most difficult challenge yet.