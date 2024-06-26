Summary Verizon is refreshing its brand to stay competitive, and offering new perks such as its T-Mobile Tuesdays-like Verizon Access.

Trade-in program updates and new plans like myHome are being introduced to enhance the customer experience.

Infrastructure upgrades in popular beach communities signal Verizon's commitment to customer satisfaction.

Verizon is already one of the leading carriers in the US, but that doesn’t mean it sits cozy on top of the industry. If anything, the company has to work harder to maintain an edge on its competition. That being said, the service provider is undergoing a brand refresh, and it’s taking cues from its competitors along the way.

Related Best Verizon plans in 2024 Verizon offers excellent coverage and a ton of 5G data with its best plans, but you probably don't need to get the top plan

As announced by Verizon on its website, the company is officially rolling out new programs and benefits for its customers. For instance, if you have always wanted a program like T-Mobile Tuesdays as a Verizon customer, this will now come in the form of Verizon Access – a similar program that routinely delivers TV deals, concert tickets, and other giveaways. Additionally, Verizon has updated its logo, lettering, and other marketing assets as a part of the rebrand.

Other additions being launched by Verizon

In addition to its T-Mobile Tuesdays-esque promotion, Verizon is also tweaking its trade-in program. Now, all customers that are a part of the myPlan unlimited tiers will be able to trade in their device for a pre-determined value. The company is also rolling out a program called Verizon Business Complete for its business customers who need to distribute devices to employees, and the myHome plan is now live. Geared towards internet customers, this package provides internet service, along with streaming perks and guaranteed pricing for four years.

If you aren’t already a Verizon customer and these latest perks don’t grab your attention, it’s worth considering some of the other improvements the carrier has made as of late. For instance, the company recently upgraded some of its 5G infrastructure near popular beach communities in the US – the Jersey Shore, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head were targeted by Verizon. Small cells were added to existing cell sites in Myrtle Beach, for example, while 5G capacity was added to existing towers in Hilton Head. These infrastructure moves will boost signal and reliability in the region, and they show how Verizon is trying to retain existing customers – beyond throwing in discounts on streaming services – in a competitive market.