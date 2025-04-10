Google's Pixel 9a is finally hitting store shelves after a small snag, and as you might expect, retailers and wireless carriers are offering a variety of tempting incentives in order to pick one up during the initial launch period. So if you've been thinking about changing carriers, and want to give Verizon a try, you can pick up the Pixel 9a for free.

Prepare for a commitment

Just like other carrier promotions, you're going to need to commit to Verizon for 36 months with a myPlan plan account. For the most part, this just means you'll be using Verizon services for the next three years if you're looking to take advantage of this sweet deal.

The silver lining here is that Google will support this phone for seven years, so even when the contract is done, this device will still get updates. This promotion doesn't require any kind of trade-in, and you also get a 50% discount on a Google One AI Premium plan if you're interested.

Now, as far as plan pricing goes, Verizon does offer a three-year guarantee, so for the term of the contract, things shouldn't change. While this sounds like something that you'd expect, we've seen prices rising over the past few years for a number of reasons. So it's good that Verizon is setting things straight before you sign up.