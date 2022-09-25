It hasn't been a smooth ride for Pixel 6 owners since its arrival last year. Not too long after its official release, Google released and then subsequently pulled the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 flagships. It wasn't until February 2022 that the Pixel 6 series received its first on-time monthly security update. Customers would have hoped that these annoying delays were a thing of the past, but that's still not the case as evidenced by some Pixel 6 owners getting the September 2022 security release more than 10 days after it was originally made available.

Details of the September security update was first published on September 6 with the bulk of the OTAs making their way to Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 series, starting September 12.

However, Droid Life reports that Pixel 6 owners locked to Verizon were unable to get the update for some mysterious reason. Not everyone is able or willing to go through the process of installing the update by plugging their phone into a computer and playing around with ADB settings. The publication reached out to Google for a comment but didn't hear back. It was on Friday, however, that users began seeing the update come to them.

The September 2022 security update comes with build TP1A.220905.004.A1. If you haven't received the update notification yet — we're well into the weekend anyhow — you can try downloading it manually by navigating to Settings > System > System update. A user on Reddit claims the September 2022 update has fixed overheating issues while another user believes the update also remedies a data connectivity bug.

Since everybody else has received the update, VZW Pixel 6 owners are naturally inclined to blame the carrier. Sadly, mum's been the word and we suspect it will continue to be the word.