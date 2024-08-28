Key Takeaways The Google Pixel 9 series now offers satellite connectivity through partnerships with Garmin and Skylo.

Verizon, too, will soon offer Emergency SOS service using Skylo, starting with Pixel 9, before expanding to the Galaxy S25 series next year.

Verizon's service will reportedly be free, regardless of your price plan.

Google's Pixel 9 series finally introduced satellite connectivity to the mainstream Android smartphone market, long after Apple's iPhone 14 established the lead in 2022.

To power the connectivity, Google partnered with Garmin and Skylo, with the former offering Pixel 9 users access to reach the established and proven Garmin Response team in emergencies, and the latter serving as the backbone of the operation.

Google uses Skylo's end-to-end satellite service by connecting to the company's licensed mobile satellite spectrum, and now Verizon plans to do the same.

In a new blog post published today, Wednesday, August 28, the carrier giant announced that it is partnering with Skylo, enabling Verizon customers to send and receive text messages in areas with no or little coverage. The service will debut this fall, and be limited to "emergency messaging and location sharing." Next year, the carrier plans to expand the service to offer general messaging.

While Verizon said that the connectivity will be available on "select devices," in a statement given to CNET, the carrier confirmed the service will first be available on the Pixel 9 series, and eventually on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series when it launches next year. As an offshoot, this also confirms that the Samsung's S25 series will support satellite connectivity.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early next year, and it is unclear if it will offer in-house satellite connectivity like the Pixel 9 series and recent iPhones do, or if it will solely depend on carriers like Verizon.

The carrier also confirmed that connectivity will be provided at no additional cost, regardless of your price plan, provided that you have a phone that supports satellite connectivity.

Verizon joins T-Mobile on the bandwagon rocket

Elsewhere, Elon Musk's Starlink, which has over 6,000 satellites in orbit, already has a partnership with T-Mobile to offer direct-to-cell service, including texting, calling, and data on smartphones. In a turn of events, the world's richest individual recently stated that the service will eventually be available to all smartphone users worldwide, regardless of their carrier or location, provided "approval by country governments."

The promising solution, which would eliminate the need for specific carriers, or geographical limitations, would still require smartphones that support the tech. As satellite connectivity on smartphones becomes more prevalent, we can hope to see support integrated into more smartphones, especially mid-range models.