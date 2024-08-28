Key Takeaways
- The Google Pixel 9 series now offers satellite connectivity through partnerships with Garmin and Skylo.
- Verizon, too, will soon offer Emergency SOS service using Skylo, starting with Pixel 9, before expanding to the Galaxy S25 series next year.
- Verizon's service will reportedly be free, regardless of your price plan.
Google's Pixel 9 series finally introduced satellite connectivity to the mainstream Android smartphone market, long after Apple's iPhone 14 established the lead in 2022.
To power the connectivity, Google partnered with Garmin and Skylo, with the former offering Pixel 9 users access to reach the established and proven Garmin Response team in emergencies, and the latter serving as the backbone of the operation.
Google uses Skylo's end-to-end satellite service by connecting to the company's licensed mobile satellite spectrum, and now Verizon plans to do the same.
Google's Pixel 9 Satellite SOS feature is powered by Garmin and Skylo
No iOS 18-like satellite texting just yet
In a new blog post published today, Wednesday, August 28, the carrier giant announced that it is partnering with Skylo, enabling Verizon customers to send and receive text messages in areas with no or little coverage. The service will debut this fall, and be limited to "emergency messaging and location sharing." Next year, the carrier plans to expand the service to offer general messaging.
While Verizon said that the connectivity will be available on "select devices," in a statement given to CNET, the carrier confirmed the service will first be available on the Pixel 9 series, and eventually on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series when it launches next year. As an offshoot, this also confirms that the Samsung's S25 series will support satellite connectivity.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early next year, and it is unclear if it will offer in-house satellite connectivity like the Pixel 9 series and recent iPhones do, or if it will solely depend on carriers like Verizon.
The carrier also confirmed that connectivity will be provided at no additional cost, regardless of your price plan, provided that you have a phone that supports satellite connectivity.
Verizon joins T-Mobile on the
bandwagon rocket
Starlink by SpaceX to offer free emergency SOS on all phones worldwide
Subject to approval by country governments
Elsewhere, Elon Musk's Starlink, which has over 6,000 satellites in orbit, already has a partnership with T-Mobile to offer direct-to-cell service, including texting, calling, and data on smartphones. In a turn of events, the world's richest individual recently stated that the service will eventually be available to all smartphone users worldwide, regardless of their carrier or location, provided "approval by country governments."
The promising solution, which would eliminate the need for specific carriers, or geographical limitations, would still require smartphones that support the tech. As satellite connectivity on smartphones becomes more prevalent, we can hope to see support integrated into more smartphones, especially mid-range models.
Google Pixel 9 Pro
The Pixel 9 Pro is a new addition to Google's lineup, slotting in as a smaller premium flagship to pair with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter is the direct successor to 2023's Pixel 8 Pro despite its new XL moniker, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro brings a new form-factor to Google's high-end offerings, sporting the same dimensions as the standard Pixel 9 model while packing all the AI and camera prowess we've grown accustomed to from Google's Pro lineup.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new name, but it fills the same slot as 2023's Pixel 8 Pro, having similar specs with roughly the same footprint. The non-XL Pixel 9 Pro is new to the lineup as a smaller premium flagship offering. With the 9 Pro XL, however, you get Google's fastest charging, a bigger screen and battery, and all of the camera and Gemini AI smarts you'd get in the smaller 9 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google's foldable series now has a new name! The successor to the 2023-released Pixel Fold is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, starting at $1,800.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts a bigger eight-inch Super Actua inner display, paired with a 6.3-inch outer display. It is powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, making it faster than its predecessor, at least on paper.
Apart from the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, Google's flagship foldable is now also available in Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, India, Singapore, and Taiwan.