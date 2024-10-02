Key Takeaways Verizon is no longer the dominant force it once was, falling behind competitors like T-Mobile.

Verizon has hired industry veteran Santiago “Yago” Tenorio to revamp its strategy.

Carriers have started branching out into new services like home internet to stay competitive.

Verizon was once a dominant force in the wireless industry, providing the best coverage and speeds across the United States. But in 2024, that's no longer the case, with T-Mobile taking top honors, providing better speeds and coverage. Furthermore, wireless carriers have branched out over the years to provide a variety of different services, expanding their businesses beyond just providing cellular service.

Of course, when a wireless carrier dives into a new adventure, it will always raise some eyebrows, but it will also make its competitors dive in as well if the business seems sound, which is why we're seeing so many carriers invest in internet services for home and business. Just like cellular service in its infancy, it's a race to see who can provide the most coverage. With that said, it looks like Verizon isn't willing to be left behind as it has made a huge hire, adding industry veteran Santiago “Yago” Tenorio to its team, who will now be the company's Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Strategy and Technology Enablement.

Possibly a new start for Verizon

Of course, being better is always important, considering that Verizon no longer has the best network in the US, with those bragging rights going to the once underdog T-Mobile. When it comes to Tenorio, he has some deep ties to the wireless industry, previously working at Vodaphone for 25 years. He has deep knowledge of networks, having spent time "building high-performance teams and is recognized for his expertise in architecting Vodafone’s Open RAN, Cloud Networking and Network APIs."

Tenorio also has accolades outside of Vodaphone, having recently been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK. According to Verizon's press release, this is one of the highest honors "across all fields of engineering that very few professionals achieve in their technical careers." So it goes without saying, but expectations are high for Tenorio. As far as what he will be doing for Verizon, the brand shares that Tenorio "will lead Verizon’s work in advancing new 5G use cases, work with partners to lead new technology advancements and map out the next generation of technologies that Verizon will bring to customers where they live, work and play."

While wireless networks are continuing to thrive, carriers have made huge investments into new areas of business like providing home internet services. T-Mobile has been quite aggressive about this over the past couple years, purchasing fiber internet providers, so it's understandable that Verizon also wants to spread its wings and be a market leader as well. With that said, only time will tell. But Tenorio seems like a good hire that will be able to guide Verizon down a new path that will provide new ways for the company to expand.