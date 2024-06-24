Summary Verizon is testing a new "Network in a Box" solution to reduce network congestion at large events.

The private cellular network can support up to 50 cellular radios per box.

Verizon is in the process of testing the Network in a Box at various sports arenas around the world.

If you’ve ever been to a large event full of people packed into a single venue, you know how challenging it can be to maintain service on your phone. With everyone around you clamoring for the same connectivity, even the newest phone with the latest technology can struggle to find service. Verizon is one mobile service carrier that is attempting to resolve this problem for its customers, and it’s trying out a new product to start.

Verizon has announced the development of a new “Network in a Box” solution, which is essentially a private cellular network dedicated to reducing network congestion. The prototype, which is still being tested, recently went through its first challenge at the UFL Championship game in St. Louis, Missouri. For future testing, the Network in a Box was also sent to Sao Paulo, London, and Munich, where sporting teams will be able to try it out as well. The overall goal is to support gameplay operations between athletes and personnel without frustration due to a clogged network.

What comes with the 'Network in a Box?'

Verizon claims that its Network in a Box can support up to 50 cellular radios, and it can leverage existing shared or licensed spectrum and fiber connections. By tapping into these resources, the network can then generate a private cellular network. Per Verizon, some of the highlights of using the Network in a Box include more security than you would otherwise get via Wi-Fi, more uptime and reliability, and network monitoring. The company notes that the network can also be scaled according to the size of the event.

This isn’t the first time Verizon has shown an interest in combatting the network congestion issue. The company spent years preparing to provide connectivity during this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas. To do so, Verizon deployed 250 5G radios, designed to send out mmWave — a high-frequency type of 5G. This allowed attendees and personnel with compaitble devices to maintain connectivity throughout the event, and Verizon ultimately deemed it a success. Hopefully, more service providers will take a hint from Verizon to ensure their customers can enjoy the same connectivity at such events.