Motorola makes a lot of phones — a lot of phones. And while not all of them manage to knock our socks off, there are always a few impressive units that combine style, utility, and an affordable price. The Moto G Stylus 5G is just one of those devices, and starting today, you can grab one of the best budget Android phones around through Verizon for just a few hundred bucks.

Our review of the Moto G Stylus 5G praised its sturdy build, great display, and the shockingly good stylus experience, all priced at under $500. The Verizon model is even better, retailing for just $400, or $11.11 per month for 36 months on a payment plan. That prices it below competitors like the Samsung Galaxy A53 and the upcoming Google Pixel 6a, all while beating both of those phones in certain areas.

For one, neither of its closest rivals support a stylus, with Samsung leaving its S Pen stuck with its most expensive entries in the S and Z-series and Google skipping the feature altogether. It also sports a massive 6.8" 120Hz LCD panel, and while the Galaxy A53 competes head-to-head with its AMOLED display, the Pixel 6a's lousy 60Hz refresh rate has nothing on Motorola.

There are a handful of drawbacks with this phone, including the disappointing mono speaker and slow charging speeds. But overall, it's an excellent mid-range option for anyone trying to avoid dropping four digits on a new device this year. Unfortunately, you'll have to settle for steel blue — Verizon doesn't offer Moto's flashy seafoam green color. If you're interested, you can grab the phone from the carrier's website, and make sure to read our review to learn exactly what you should expect.

