If you're a Verizon customer or are considering switching carriers, you should know about Verizon Mobile Protect. It can protect you from common phone problems, such as a broken screen or dead battery. Some repairs are even free.

If you own a budget-friendly Android phone, your phone isn't as durable as a flagship model. If you have one of the new foldable phones, protecting your investment is even more critical.

That sounds great, but check if there's enough value to make it worth the price. That's a personal choice that depends on your budget and how you use your phone. It's easier to decide when you know the coverage details, the requirements, and the cost of Verizon Mobile Protect.

What does Verizon Mobile Protect cover?

Verizon Mobile Protect covers the cost of repairing or replacing your phone if it's damaged, including a cracked screen or a faulty battery. While most repairs are subject to deductibles, Verizon Mobile Protect offers unlimited cracked screen repairs with no deductible.

Damage coverage

Verizon covers all damage, including the most devastating type, water damage. Screen repairs are free, but some repairs require you to pay a deductible of up to $99. For example, a cracked glass backplate isn't part of the free screen replacement, so there's a charge to fix damage to the back glass.

If your phone can't be repaired or the necessary parts aren't available, Verizon might replace your phone. The charge for damaged phone replacement is as low as $19 for budget phones and a maximum of $99.

Lost or stolen phones are covered too

If your phone is lost or stolen, Verizon Mobile Protect replaces it with the same phone model and color if it's available. If not, Verizon substitutes it with a similar device. The coverage replaces the phone's charger if it's also lost.

Verizon doesn't guarantee a new phone if yours is lost, stolen, or damaged beyond repair. Verizon Mobile Protect replacement phones can include models repaired with third-party components.

To replace a low-cost phone, you'll pay as little as $19. The deductible for recent flagship phones is $229 to $279. Verizon claims same-day delivery and setup but notes that delivery varies by location and the availability of your phone model.

Verizon partners with Asurion to fulfill the Verizon Mobile Protect service program. The full details of the insurance coverage are available in this Asurion PDF.

Who can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect?

You must be a Verizon customer. You can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect within 30 days of activating a new phone on Verizon. Phone insurance isn't restricted to new devices. If you're bringing your own phone and setting up a new line on Verizon, you might be able to enroll it in coverage. You must own the phone, and it should be in good condition.

Verizon Mobile Protect isn't available for a phone with a cracked screen, one that won't turn on, or a phone that's malfunctioning. Verizon determines whether your phone is eligible at the point of sale.

More Verizon Mobile Protect services

Verizon includes some great services as part of the Verizon Mobile Protect package. Data recovery, tech support, and privacy tools are bundled at no extra cost.

Data recovery

Breaking a phone is unfortunate, but the memories stored on your phone are more precious than the hardware. That's why Verizon Mobile Protect provides a data recovery service to help you retrieve valuable information from your damaged phone. Verizon can't guarantee full recovery. Sometimes, the damage is too severe, leading to a loss of photos, videos, and data you didn't back up in the cloud or on another device.

Around-the-clock tech support is nice perk for Verizon Mobile Protect users

Verizon provides customer support to help with your cellular service. With Verizon Mobile Protect, you can access the Tech Coach app for round-the-clock help with issues with your device or questions about coverage. The app is well-rated in Google's Play Store, averaging 4.1 stars across nearly 40,000 reviews, and the most recent reviews suggest ongoing satisfaction with the service.

Premium security

Verizon also bundles the Digital Secure and Call Filter as part of Verizon Mobile Protect. Digital Secure is a suite of security tools and services, including a VPN, malware protection, and dark web monitoring to protect your identity, privacy, and personal information.

Call Filter is an app that screens incoming calls, blocking spam and making it easy to report persistent unwelcome callers.

How much does Verizon Mobile Protect cost?

Verizon Mobile Protect costs $17 each month for most phones. It costs a little less, $14 per month, for full coverage of a budget phone or a feature phone. If you have more than one eligible phone with Verizon, you can protect your other devices with Verizon's Multi-Device plan. The price varies, changes when you enroll three or more lines, and is subject to change. The pricing listed in this post is accurate as of November 2023, and you can confirm Mobile Protect pricing on the Verizon website.

Is Verizon Mobile Protect right for you?

The monthly charge for Verizon Mobile Protect will quickly accumulate into a significant amount. It's wise to take a moment and consider if you need that added insurance to keep your phone safe and secure.

The latest Gorilla Glass can usually survive falls from a height of several feet, but sometimes glass can crack if it hits a hard surface, even from a short drop. That's why a phone case is essential, particularly for Android phones. The best phone cases increase durability and can give your phone a fresh look, but they add bulk and hide the nice finish and crisp lines of your new phone. It's a tradeoff when you add accessories to make your phone tougher.

Most newer phones offer water resistance, so splashes usually aren't a problem. If you dunk your phone in water or hit it with a spray of liquid, moisture can get inside and damage the electronics. A waterproof case is more obtrusive than a standard case but could be essential if you regularly use your phone around water.

The choice is up to you

If you balance the pros and cons and like the sound of Verizon Mobile Protect, sign up via the website. If you don't use Verizon or want to shop around, check out our comparison of alternate Android phone insurance plans.