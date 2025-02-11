Summary Verizon is raising Mobile Protect plan prices for customers with four or more lines by $8 starting March 27, 2025.

Plans for two or three lines will not see an increase, remaining at $38 and $57 respectively.

Mobile Protect is just one type of coverage that Verizon offers to its customers.

Prices for goods and services that we rely on every day are seeing increases as the times change. We've seen this happening in all different industries, with the likes of Netflix increasing its prices, along with T-Mobile, and many others as well.

So it comes as no surprise that Verizon is increasing prices on its Mobile Protect plans starting in March. The change was spotted in a support document and was picked up by Android Authority. The good news is that the increase isn't applying to all customers.

A change that could end up costing some

Some Verizon Mobile Protect subscribers will be seeing an increase in their bill, but this will only apply to those that currently have four or more lines. As far just how much things will change, well, it's pretty substantial, with Verizon set to charge an additional $8 starting on March 27, 2025.

As you can imagine, this is going to be a pretty hefty sum for those that have multiple lines. Luckily, there is a little bit of a silver lining here, as Verizon will not be increasing the price for those that have two or three lines enrolled in the Mobile Protect program. Those two and three line plans will stay as is, with Verizon continuing to charge $38 for two lines, and $57 for three lines.

For those unfamiliar with Verizon Mobile Protect, the plan offers extensive coverage for devices, like offering an unlimited number of claims, no extra charges for screen glass repair, 24/7 tech support, and more. Now if you don't need all of this, Verizon does offer other types of protection plans as well, like Wireless Phone Protection, Extended Warranty, and Mobile Secure.

Of course, all of this will really depend on your needs, so you'll want to check out how each service compares and to make a decision based on what works best for you. With that said, all of these plans are optional, which means, if you think you won't need these types of coverage, you can always just cancel.

Again, this is going to depend on your situation, but you'll want to consider the costs of repair, because even something simple like a screen repair could end up costing hundreds, which could make these monthly payments not all that bad if you happen to need some repair work done on your devices.